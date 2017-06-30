A nice discount, and a suite fit for royalty

From now till Dec 23, Bangkok's urban luxury resort The Siam hotel has crafted its special Stay 3 Pay 2 package for guests.

It comprises a luxurious three-night stay for the price of two nights, daily breakfast for two in the Deco Bar & Bistro, butler service, $41++ credit per room for massage therapy at Opium Spa and a private cruise between the hotel and Bangkok's central Sathorn Pier.

This discount is applicable for all rooms.

Guests can also enjoy The Siam's signature suite, Connie's Cottage, which dates back at least 150 years and is named after Connie Mangskau, a famous Thai socialite and silk legend Jim Thompson's confidante.

Its rooms have been refurbished with the finest modern comforts, featuring a four-poster Thai King bed, an ensuite bathroom and a private outdoor balcony overlooking the largest private pool on the property.