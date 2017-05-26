Norwegian Joy embarks on maiden voyage next month

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Asia with their newest and most innovative ship, the Norwegian Joy.

One of the largest cruise ships ever built, it embarks on its inaugural voyage from Shanghai next month.

Six other 2017 sailings have also opened in Asia for the ship's Fully Immersive Chinese Cruises, from August to December, and starting from $623 per person.

Guests will be able to choose from trips lasting three to six days, and from round-trips from Tianjin or Shanghai, or trips between the two.

The Norwegian Joy's state-of-the-art Galaxy Pavilion offers the first virtual reality gaming experiences at sea, while the top deck features the first open-air two-level racetrack at sea.

It also boasts 28 dining options, an upscale retail complex and a multitude of VIP accommodations.