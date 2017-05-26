Norwegian Joy embarks on maiden voyage next month
Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Asia with their newest and most innovative ship, the Norwegian Joy.
One of the largest cruise ships ever built, it embarks on its inaugural voyage from Shanghai next month.
Six other 2017 sailings have also opened in Asia for the ship's Fully Immersive Chinese Cruises, from August to December, and starting from $623 per person.
Guests will be able to choose from trips lasting three to six days, and from round-trips from Tianjin or Shanghai, or trips between the two.
The Norwegian Joy's state-of-the-art Galaxy Pavilion offers the first virtual reality gaming experiences at sea, while the top deck features the first open-air two-level racetrack at sea.
It also boasts 28 dining options, an upscale retail complex and a multitude of VIP accommodations.
Amari Johor Bahru welcomes families
Thai hotel management company Onyx Hospitality Group has launched its Amari brand in Johor Bahru (JB).
Located in the hub of the city across the Causeway, the new 242-room Amari Johor Bahru hotel is an 80-minute drive from Changi Airport and is in close proximity to shopping malls, the heritage district, museums, cafes and local restaurants.
Highlights include six unique Deluxe Pool Access rooms with private terraces, a first for any downtown JB hotel, spa-inspired bathrooms and dual-frontage wardrobes, as well as its Breeze Spa and the Dip Bar, an outdoor pool bar.
Selected hotels under the Amari brand, including Amari Koh Samui, also offer the All Together Family Package, with prices starting from $135 per night.
Suitable for parents looking for a relaxing family getaway, these destinations have many baby and family-friendly services, including cots upon request.