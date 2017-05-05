Offbeat travel itineraries with Airbnb and Showaround

A visit to Singapore would not be complete without a stop at famous tourist attractions such as Marina Bay Sands, Universal Studios or Sentosa.

But for those who prefer something offbeat, Singapore has equally much to offer.

Travel sites and apps such as Airbnb and Showaround are just some options available to help tourists plan for a less conventional vacation in Singapore.

In March, home-sharing site Airbnb launched Trips in Singapore which allows users to book unique activities led by locals via its Experiences feature.

Local experiences range from a craft-beer crawl and modern calligraphy classes to pottery-making workshops and whipping up a feast with traditional recipes using urban-farming technologies in a kampung.

Miss Stella Tan, 26, hosts such a site - the Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle - which was set up by her grandfather in 1965.

For four hours, tourists get to try their hand at pottery making and tour the facility.

Located off Jalan Bahar, Thow Kwang has been home to a dragon kiln since the 1940s. It is one of the last few left here.

Dragon kilns, which are wood-fired, are losing popularity to gas- or electricity-powered ones due to the convenience factor.

However, ceramics fired in a dragon kiln acquire a distinctive glaze because of the wood. The pottery-making experience and tour costs $130 a person.

A pottery class at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle . PHOTO: COURTESY OF STELLA TAN

Miss Tan would also gladly drive you to certain less-visited parts of Singapore - at no extra cost. These include nearby attractions such as an eco-garden or Salt & Light Archery, which is owned by her brother,, or farms in Lim Chu Kang where visitors might stop for lunch.

Miss Tan, who is breathing new life to her family business, fully channelled her efforts towards it five years ago.

"Growing up, I saw the effort that my family had put in to sustain it for future generations. I didn't want to let it go just like that, so I started to find ways to promote it," she said.

It is easy to see why this experience might be a refreshing one for visitors to Singapore.

When I tried it out with a colleague last month, I left not only with good memories but a new friend as well.

The serenity of the location also provided a respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Even though I struggled to mould clay into something decent looking, I greatly enjoyed the process.

Much of that had to do with Miss Tan's patience and her ability to make you feel at ease.

I was convinced that I did not have an affinity for the potter's wheel, but she encouraged me to try different techniques before I came up with an "abstract" - her words, not mine - creation.

We ended the visit with a tour of the premises which led us to the dragon kiln.

I learnt even more about the effort needed for a firing, which involves up to 20 people.

Due to the size of the kiln, which is about 40m long, it is fired only when about 1,000 to 2,000 pieces are amassed from workshops.

Hence, the firing takes place only two to three times a year.

Temperatures reach up to 1,260 deg C and it takes a week to cool down. The next firing will be next month.

Miss Tan said: "Sometimes, even locals are surprised to hear about Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle. Via Experiences, I open up this opportunity for pottery artists from across the globe who are curious and want a taste of this little-known tradition in Singapore."