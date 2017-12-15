Travel

Pacific's Palau forces tourists to sign eco-pledge

Pacific&#039;s Palau forces tourists to sign eco-pledge
Visitor numbers to Palau, which has a population of 20,000, surged to 150,000 last year, particularly from China. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 15, 2017 06:00 am

Visitors to the tiny Pacific nation of Palau are being made to sign a promise to respect the environment, in an innovative move that the authorities hope will curb ecological damage caused by booming numbers of tourists.

Claimed to be a world first, the "Palau Pledge" is stamped onto visitors' passports and must be signed upon arrival in the country, which lies in the western Pacific about halfway between Australia and Japan.

"I take this pledge as your guest, to protect and preserve your beautiful island home," it reads in part. "I vow to tread lightly, act kindly and explore mindfully."

With crystal clear waters, pristine reefs and abundant sea life, Palau is regarded as one of the world's best diving spots and was once a niche tourist destination.

But visitor numbers have exploded in recent years, particularly from China, straining both the country's infrastructure and environment.

The symbolic pledge was written with the help of Palau's children, and its President Tommy Remengesau said it was about preserving the environment for future generations.

Go on a treasure hunt around Angkor Wat in Cambodia (above); camp out in Hud Hud Travels’ Bedouin-style tents in Oman; relax at luxury chalet Hakuchozan in Hokkaido; check into Six Senses Residences Courchevel in the French Alps; have a private island experience in Bawah Island, Indonesia; enjoy Iceland’s stunning Blue Lagoon; and go on a tour of lodges in Bhutan.
Travel

Go off the beaten track next year

SURVIVAL

"Conservation is at the heart of our culture," he said. "We rely on our environment to survive, and if our beautiful country is lost to environmental degradation, we will be the last generation to enjoy both its beauty and life-sustaining biodiversity."

Palau welcomed almost 150,000 tourists last year, up 70 per cent from 2010 figures, and the nation of 20,000 has struggled to cope.

Some of the new arrivals have caused outrage among the local people by capturing turtles so they can take selfies with them, walking on fragile coral and leaving trash on the beaches.

"The Palau Pledge aims to encourage environmentally sound habits in visitors," the government said in a statement. "If action is not taken now, it will get to the point where it is too late to protect some of the most unique parts of the country." - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TOURISM & TRAVEL