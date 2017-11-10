Pamper yourself for the holidays

Take in the scenic Cote d’Azur in southern France.

ATOUT FRANCE X TRAFALGAR

Travel company Trafalgar has partnered with Atout France, the France tourism office, to promote Cote d'Azur with a nine-day trip covering Paris, Lyon and the French Riviera.

At US$2,336 (S$3,180), the Wonderful France package sends you on a gastronomic adventure through the beautiful scenery of Southern France to experience its history, art and culture.

Rub shoulders with the rich and famous in Cannes on the French Riviera and stroll along the world-famous La Croisette boulevard. You also visit the hilltop town of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, Arles, where Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh lived, and Avignon, where Catholic popes lived in the 14th century.

From now to Feb 28, book a Trafalgar holiday to Europe and pay in full to enjoy a 10 per cent early payment discount.

Book before Nov 30 to get an additional 5 per cent off the package and airfare from $880.

QATAR AIRWAYS

PHOTO: QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar's state airline is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering 20 Privilege Club Gold memberships and discounts of up to 50 per cent on redemption tickets to select destinations for Privilege Club members across its global network.

This is in addition to existing promotions of two Business Class tickets for the price of one, and three Economy Class tickets for the price of two.

The exclusive promotion, which ends today, is valid for the travel period from now to Oct 31 next year.

On top of that, Qatar Airways has added new destinations to its network - including Dublin, Nice and Prague - and will include more through next year, like St Petersburg and Cardiff.

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

Guests can enjoy highly-personalised service on board the luxurious Seven Seas Voyager. PHOTO: REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

Sail the South China Sea in style on the Regent Seven Seas Voyager.

The all-suite, all-balcony ship - which recently completed a bow-to-stern refurbishment - will arrive here on Dec 5 and sail to Hong Kong via Thailand and Vietnam, then north to Shanghai and Beijing (Tianjin), before heading back to Hong Kong and around South-east Asia for the whole of January and early February.

It boasts a 1-to-1.5 guest-to-staff ratio, so guests will enjoy highly-personalised service from members of the staff and crew.

Guests can also enjoy unlimited free specialty dining at Prime 7 Steakhouse and the new Chartreuse French restaurant.

Fares start from US$5,767 (S$7,850) for a 16-day round trip from Singapore and includes pre- or post-cruise land programmes, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited beverages including fine wines and premium spirits, open bars and lounges.

Visit www.rssc.com for more information.

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

The Bintan Lagoon Resort will be hosting the inaugural Junior Golf Tour of Asia (JGTA) from Dec 20 to 22. PHOTO: BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

Aspiring young golfers aged 12 to 18 years old can look forward to the inaugural Junior Golf Tour of Asia (JGTA), to be held at the Indonesian resort from Dec 20 to 22.

For the first time, the next generation of golfers in Asia can build American Junior Golf Association Performance Based Entry status by competing in JGTA events, consisting of a 54-hole/stroke play at two international designer golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Ian Baker-Finch.

The entry free is US$295 (S$400) and interested participants must register by Nov 18.

OZO CHAWENG SAMUI

Lose yourself in the beauty of Koh Samui. PHOTO: OZO CHAWENG SAMUI

Spend 72 hours in Koh Samuiwith Thai resort OZO Chaweng Samui's Escape Package.

Visit the golden 12m-tall Big Buddha statue at Wat Phra Yai, explore natural rock formations at Hin Ta and Hin Yai and spend an evening at the Fisherman's Village, a fishing community transformed into trendy beachside dining spots and boutiques.

Sailto neighbouring islands on a day trip to Ang Thong National Marine Park, and experience a Thai cooking lesson at Samui Institute of Thai Culinary Arts. The package is available for a minimum three-night stay, starting from 3,600 baht (S$150) per night.