Perfect match for Thronies

To mark the return of hit TV series Game Of Thrones, whose much-anticipated seventh season premiered this week on HBO, HomeAway, a leader in vacation rentals, has curated seven properties that promise to immerse hardcore fans in the mythical world of Westeros.

Besides, isn't it time to start planning your year-end break?

WALLS OF KING'S LANDING

The pristine seawater from Tower Capperina (right) in Italy may bring to mind the tragic battle at Blackwater Bay, the largest war among the Five Kings to date. Like the strong walls of King's Landing (left) that saved the Lannisters, this property will ensure a safe and memorable getaway for four.

WINTERFELL



Be the King in the North when you book theFrench La Flocelliere Castle (right), a dead ringer for the home of House Stark. Tread through olden stones and candlelit pathways that could easily have housed the Starks.Perfect for up to 14 guests, you will hopefully live to tell of your time at this property inspired by Winterfell (left).

HORN HILL



Dun's Castle (right), located near Edinburgh in Scotland, bears a striking resemblance to House Tarly of Horn Hill (left), one of the most powerful vassal houses in Westeros. Horn Hill may have accommodated only the Tarly family of five, but this listing can host up to 23 guests.

TOWER OF JOY



Resembling the Tower of Joy (left), where a newborn Jon Snow was entrusted to Ned Stark by a dying Lyanna Stark, is this Historic Tower House (right) located in Roaring Water Bay, Ireland. The medieval tower is more than 500 years old and was last restored in 2000.

STORM'S END



Since the death of Stannis Baratheon, it is uncertain who owns Storm's End Castle (left). Stake your claim for the mighty castle by staying at this amazing lookalike property, Tawstock Castle (right), in Devonshire, England.

RIVERRUN



An impregnable fortress that would make any army falter, Riverrun (left) was the last home of the treacherous Lord Frey, who masterminded the tragic Red Wedding. A glorious Riverrun lookalike is the Victorian Mansion House (right) located in the UK. It has 14 bedrooms, is equipped with modern amenities and is surrounded by woodland. It is perfect for hosting special occasions.

TEMPLE IN KING RENLY'S CAMP



It may be all but a faint memory to Game Of Thrones fans, as it was featured only in the background in one scene. But this amazing temple (left) is one of Northern Ireland's most photographed sights, with two nearby beaches set up as filming locations for Dragonstone and the Dorne Coast.

While staying at the temple is not an option, HomeAway has the perfect alternative by providing a property that boasts a similar circular structure. An entire home that sleeps up to 14 people, the Paine Family Geodesic Dome (right) located in West Virginia features massive stone fireplaces and a cozy atmosphere that will keep you warm as winter finally arrives.