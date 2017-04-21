Plan for a 72-hour escapade nearby

Jetsetting on a whim can be thrilling, and the Labour Daylong weekend provides an opportunity to do so.

Give yourself a much-needed break with these three-day trips, whether you're looking for a gastronomic experience or just another chillout spot.

Last-minute bookings can wreak havoc on your bank balance, but booking a flight and hotel package on Expedia can be a little kinder on your wallet, with up to 80 per cent savings.

And if you're tired of the same old places, there's always some place new.

IPOH, MALAYSIA

If you're looking to fill your tummy in Malaysia, the usual food haunts in Kuala Lumpur, Johor ﻿or Penang spring to mind.

But Ipoh, which is 1½ hours' flight from Singapore, has as much to offer.

If delectable hawker fare is your weakness, then prepare your stomachs because you will be spoilt for choice.

Must-tries include yong tau foo (or yong liew, as locals call it) at Dai Shu Geok or Big Tree Foot at Pasir Pinji, chicken hor fun with a side dish of jellyfish beansprouts from Jen Jen Restaurant at Jalan Tokong and nasi kandar from Yong Suan coffee shop at Jalan Yang Kalsom.

ANTIQUE, PHILIPPINES

If you're looking for a beach escapade and don't mind splurging, the Philippines has plenty of breathtaking gems to offer.

An often overlooked option is the Antique province in the Western Visayas region.

Often bypassed for the neighbouring Boracay, Antique is home to pristine beaches, waterfalls, lush greenery and mountains.

Relax at Seco Island, an uninhabited island said to be the crown jewel of Antique, or dive into an adventure at Igpasungaw Falls in Sebaste, or the seven-tiered Bugtong Bato Falls in Tibiao.

It's not the most straightforward journey to Antique - it is about two hours away from the main airports in Cataclan and Kalibo - and getting around can be time-consuming, but the hassle is worth it.

BANGKOK, THAILAND

If you're looking to shop till you drop, this shopping haven has lots to offer.

There's much more to the standard fare at Chatuchak market, Platinum Fashion Mall and Pratunam market, if you know where to look in the Thai capital.

Go wild at multi-label retail stores such as Statement, Next To Normal, Uncensored, SOS - Sense of Style, Liberty Area One and Gin & Milk which houses many hip brands - both local and international - under one roof.

Edgy or minimalistic, girly or experimental - whatever your style is, there is something for everyone at these stores.