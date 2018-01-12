Plan your next adventure with this monthly 2018 holiday planner

It is never too early to start planning the next great adventure. Get help with this month-by-month holiday planner featuring emerging destinations, courtesy of Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of places to stay.

JANUARY

Sapporo, Japan

Why not kick off the year with a bit of snow? The city is a great base for exploring the mountains and hot springs of Hokkaido and is known for its variety of seafood and gourmet food. With four in 10 global Booking.com travellers planning on a food-and-drink trip this year, Sapporo is a destination to consider for its thriving food scene alone.

Where to stay: Japanese-style inns, or ryokans, such as the homely Guest House Yuyu, which offers bike hire so you can explore the city.

FEBRUARY

Manila, Philippines

An emerging destination for Singaporeans in particular, this heaving metropolis is filled with mega-malls and boasts a flourishing foodie scene to indulge in local staples such as adobo and lechon. Also, enjoy the Chinese New Year festivities in Binondo, the world's oldest and largest Chinatown, established in 1594.

Where to stay: The Henry Hotel, in a private compound with lush greenery, offers respite from the hustle and bustle. A free shuttle service is provided to SM Mall of Asia and Glorietta.

Hana Homestay in Taitung City. PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

MARCH

Taitung City, Taiwan

You may not have heard much about this relaxed coastal town in Taiwan, but with its modest charm, cultural diversity and mix of mountains, hot springs, temples and ocean activities, it is on the rise for travellers this year. Head for Green Island for diving, snorkelling and hiking, buy seafood from Fugang Port, relax in Jhihben's hot springs and visit the Taitung night market to indulge in local delicacies.

Where to stay: Hana Homestay offers a delicious breakfast, modern rooms and bicycles for exploring the area.

The Blue Mansion in George Town. PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

APRIL

George Town, Malaysia

Have a quick weekend jaunt to the colourful and historical capital of Penang. A Unesco World Heritage Site since 2008, George Town is bursting with beautiful street art telling the story of its history and people. For shoppers, the Komtar shopping mall has what you need.

Where to stay: The courtyard-style Cheong Fatt Tze - The Blue Mansion is a heritage building right in the Unesco district, and it features its own bar, concierge service and swimming pool.

MAY

Bucharest, Romania

The elegant city is new to the alternative city-break scene, with its museums, parks, trendy cafes and mix of art nouveau and modern architecture. In the summer, make sure you rent a boat in Cismigiu Gardens.

Where to stay: Diana's Flat Bucharest has beautiful views of the river and is within walking distance of Old Town, Palace of the Parliament and Cismigiu Gardens.

JUNE

Zakopane, Poland

The mountain resort has always been popular for ski holidays, but it is attracting more travellers for summer hiking in Tatra National Park. The trend for health-and-wellness getaways is not slowing down, according to Booking.com research.

Where to stay: Villa Nova is alpine luxury at its best and within walking distance to Krupowki pedestrian street.

Enjoy the colours of Nashville. PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

JULY

Nashville, United States

The city may be famous for its country music scene, but it is also great for family and outdoor activities. Browse the museums dedicated to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson and catch live music in bars across the city.

Where to stay: The SoBro Guest House is tops for music fans - it is near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Bridgestone Arena and Ryman Auditorium.

AUGUST

Bogota, Colombia

New restaurants and boutique hotels are set among 300-year-old houses, street art and museums. Get authentic Colombian coffee from one of the many cafes, and watch the Carnival of Bogotaon Aug 5 and 6.

Where to stay: The Serie 1948 is a bed-and-breakfast in a quiet neighbourhood near restaurants. It offers guests bike hire and locally-sourced coffee and food.

Lima in Peru has lots to offer. PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

SEPTEMBER

Lima, Peru

Paragliding to partying and sunbathing to surfing - travellers will need high energy levels to take on Lima. It is also known as the gastronomic capital of Latin America, so make sure you try some local delicacies by taking one of the tasty food tours.

Where to stay: Right next to the beach, The Lot Boutique Hotel is more of a home than a hotel, offering a relaxing stay with a delicious daily breakfast.

OCTOBER

Portland, United States

The fact that its unofficial slogan is "Keep Portland Weird" should get you suitably intrigued. But if that does not do it, Oregon's largest city offers a buzzing nightlife, food trucks on every corner and great outdoors best explored by bike. Nature lovers will enjoy Forest Park and the International Rose Test Garden.

Where to stay: The 9th Avenue Apartment by Stay Alfred boasts modern and stylish apartments with great views in downtown Portland, near Portland Art Museum and Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

NOVEMBER

Brisbane, Australia

Travellers will love Brisbane's restaurant and bar scene, vineyards and the fact that it is surrounded by beautiful beaches. Go surfing at Ocean Beach, soak up the sun at Sylvan Beach, spot dolphins at Red Beach or hang out at the beach-style lagoons such as Streets Beach and Settlement Cove.

Where to stay: Soda Apartments is luxury accommodation on South Bank. It is just eight minutes' walk to the beach and offers a rooftop pool, which gives incredible 360-degree views of the city.

Hannover is great for culture vultures. PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

DECEMBER

Hannover, Germany

The charming city is on the up for its choice of museums, cultural sites and green spaces such as the Herrenhausen Gardens, Maschsee Lake and Europe's largest urban forest, the Eilenriede. It is also a great city for culture vultures.

Where to stay: Relax in the spa at Kastens Hotel Luisenhof, which also offers fine cuisine, fitness facilities and is walking distance to the Opera House and a short drive from the Sprengel Museum.