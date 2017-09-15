Points of relaxation: Two hotels to chill at

ACCORHOTELS

The French multinational hotel group is strengthening its Asia-Pacific presence in the luxury hotel space with six new openings, including one in Singapore (Sofitel Singapore City Centre), three in Australasia (Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour, Pullman Brisbane Airport and a relaunched Sofitel Wellington) and one in China (Pullman Shenyang Ginza).

As part of AccorHotels' expansion, the Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara was launched last month, boasting 312 rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool and signature So Spa and So Fit facilities.

For those looking for a new staycation spot, the Sofitel Singapore City Centre is opening this month with 223 luxury rooms, a 30m outdoor swimming pool and Singapore's first Nespresso Lounge and TWG Tea Bar.

By next month, you can look forward to visiting the rest of the line-up, including the 590-room-and-suite Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour, which overlooks the Sydney central business district and Harbour.

AYANA RESORT AND SPA BALI

Celebrate Christmas and New Year enveloped by sea, sun and Ayana's renowned Balinese hospitality with its new three-night #FestiveSeaSun Escape package.

Wake up in either a five-star bedroom or private pool villa before indulging in the resort's award-winning Aquatonic Therapy Pool Treatment.

In the evening, experience the Rock Bar Bali with priority access and reserved seating exclusive to guests of Ayana as well as Rimba and The Villas, which are located within Ayana's grounds.

Count down to the new year with singer Hayley Teal from The X Factor Australia and Dancing With The Stars, who will be making an appearance at Ayana on New Year's Eve.

The package is available from Dec 1 to Jan 5, with rates from $340 a night at Rimba, $440 at Ayana and $990 at The Villas.