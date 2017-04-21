Race your way to Pangkor Laut

On May 13, Malaysia's Pangkor Laut Resort is hosting The Chapman's Challenge 2017 for the second year, a biathlon consisting of a 6.2km run around the private island's roadways and through a two million-year-old rainforest and a 1km swim out at Emerald Bay, before concluding at Chapman's Bar.

The one-of-a-kind race was crafted to commemorate the late British WWII hero Colonel Spencer Chapman's adventure there.

He spent 3½ years hiding from the occupying Japanese army during the war in the jungles of Malaya.

On May 13, 1945, he made his escape from Emerald Bay at Pangkor Laut with his compatriot, Major R. Broome. They swam 45m out to sea at night to be rescued by a Royal Navy submarine, the HMS Statesman.

Mr Christopher Spencer Chapman, the youngest son of Colonel Chapman, the race's guest-of-honour, will flag off the participants for The Chapman's Challenge 2017.

The package starts from around $300 per room per night, and includes two entries to the race, daily meals and accommodation in your preferred villa type.

Unwind in Maldives & Mauritius

Ocean-facing hotels The Residence Maldives and The Residence Mauritius are introducing new treatments and wellness offerings designed to appeal to male guests, due to increased demand.

For optimal relaxation, try the Travel Reviver ($440) at the Maldives, a combination of the Heaven Massage which relieves stress-related tension, and a Clarins Skin Facial for Men.

There's also the Facial for Men with Bison-Grass ($203), an energising facial using the renowned medicinal properties of bison-grass extract to remove signs of fatigue, energise cells and tone blood vessels.

In Mauritius, consider the stress-relieving massage treatment Instant Freshness Men's Care by Carita ($167), which begins with a strong deep back massage and a face massage, followed by an intense exfoliation session to eliminate impurities and dead cells.

Rooms at The Residence Maldives start from $865 per night, while rooms at The Residence Mauritius start from $538 per night (half-board).