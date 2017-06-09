Relax and recharge at Banyan Tree Phuket

For those seeking restoration and healing, try Banyan Tree Phuket's Sense of Wellness package, which is priced from $600 to $900 a night.

World-renowned traditional healer Jason Chan will guide participants through his groundbreaking Infinite Arts techniques from July 6 to 10 as part of an exclusive five-day-four-night wellness experience designed for guests at the resort.

The package is available for guests staying in the Signature Pool Villas or Grand Two-Bedroom Pool Villas, and the experience includes restoring the mind, body and spirit to a state of balance through guided lessons in yoga, Thai boxing and pilates conducted at the stunning beachfront. There are also healthy cooking and handicraft workshops.

A boat trip is included for guests to enjoy the sceneries of the Laguna Phuket destination. Plus, guests can look forward to an award-winning spa treatment.