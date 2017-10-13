Relax, recharge and rejuvenate

THE SIAM

As the year draws to a close, embark on a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation with the Bangkok luxury resort's exclusive wellness programme.

Featuring bespoke treatments by some of the top ayurvedic, yoga and reconnective healing practitioners in Asia, it is designed to provide opportunities for guests to take a step back, recalibrate and recharge with a range of techniques that heal and relax the mind, body and soul.

Guests will have access to the art-deco themed Opium Spa, which also provides a whole range of therapies using only ethically-sourced, natural essential oils by Sodashi and can be tailored to suit individual needs.

From Nov 10 to 20 at The Siam, international healing artist Andrew Rosenstock will be offering his Whole-listic Healing Talk ($61)) as well as his Whole-listic Therapeutic massage ($319) and Taoist Abdominal Detox Massage ($225).

From Dec 1 to 15, managing director of Omroom Bangkok Mutsumi Adachi will be conducting Memory Therapy ($306), Tarot Card Reading ($123) and Crystal Regression Healing ($164).

BANYAN TREE PHUKET

From now to March next year, families can opt for a tropical escape at the resort nestled in Laguna Phuket under its Sense of Family package.

With two-bedroom pool villas endowed with barbecue pits and a spacious poolside terrace, Banyan Tree Phuket provides guests with an endless array of activities, from cooking classes to kayaking to visiting a local market.

Get free access to its Turtle Club too, which boasts an outdoor playground, nap room and activities like waterball, treasure hunts, puppet shows, swimming lessons and zumba for kids to keep your little ones entertained.