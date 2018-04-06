Replica of 2001: A Space Odyssey bedroom on display in Washington
Film buffs can now visit a replica of the bedroom depicted in the penultimate scene of Stanley Kubrick's iconic 1968 sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey on the 50th anniversary of its release.
It has been set up in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington and will be open to the public from Sunday to May 28, reported AFP.
