Ring in the New Year overseas

Singaporeans love to celebrate the New Year in cities such as Tokyo and Bangkok (above).

Singaporeans love to celebrate the New Year in cities such as Tokyo (above) and Bangkok.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, people all over the world will celebrate the start of a new year.

While some Singaporeans may choose to usher in the New Year at home, others may jump on the chance to travel to somewhere special.

Using last year's flight demand data and this year's destination search data, travel company Expedia Singapore cracked the code on where Singaporeans will be when the clock strikes 12 on Dec 31.

"With just five weeks to go until New Year's Eve, it is still not too late to grab that last-minute booking at feel-good prices for a year-end holiday," said Expedia's regional head of communications Lavinia Rajaram.

"Travellers can grab hold of great deals to ring in the New Year at an amazing destination of their choice.

"Even during popular travel windows such as New Year's Eve, you can save up to 80 per cent on prices just by bundling your flight and hotel, or take advantage of the Black Friday deals this weekend, with up to 50 per cent discount at www.expedia.com.sg."

WHERE SINGAPOREANS GO ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

Singaporeans love to celebrate the New Year by holidaying close to home, with Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Bali the five most popular destinations, based on last year's flight demand for the period.

WHERE TO FLY ON THE CHEAP

Asian destinations have some of the lowest average air ticket prices for flights during the New Year period, with Kuala Lumpur taking the No. 1 cheapest spot, followed by Penang, Langkawi, Surabaya and Jakarta.

WHERE SINGAPOREANS ARE SEARCHING FOR NOW

Bangkok, Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur currently make up the top five most searched destinations for the New Year period.

If you are planning a trip abroad, book your tickets 14 to 20 days out for the best savings.