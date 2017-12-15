Rome's Pantheon to start charging entry fee in 2018

Visitors to Rome's Pantheon, one of the ancient world's best preserved monuments, will have to pay an entry fee from May next year unless they are going there to pray, Italy's Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism Ministry said.

Now a church, the vast cylindrical former temple drew 7.4 million visitors last year. The new €2 (S$3.20) a person fee is part of a drive to squeeze more profit from cultural assets.

The ministry added that visits will be suspended during religious services.