Sail away to your next holiday

Princess Cruises recently unveiled its new itineraries to its Singapore Captain's Circle members (below). PHOTOS: PRINCESS CRUISES, OCEANIA CRUISES, NORWEGIAN JEWEL

PRINCESS CRUISES

The United States-based cruise line has announced its Europe 2019 cruises and cruise tours, featuring five ships sailing to 130 destinations, which are now open for sale.

Guests can choose from 85 unique itineraries on 211 cruise departures visiting 37 countries, featuring 30 ports with longer time ashore, including five ports with overnight stays.

Noteworthy ones for the 2019 season include Northern Europe, with the cruise line's return to Greenland on Pacific Princess, new departures out of Dublin on the popular British Isles itineraries aboard Crown Princess, and the opportunity to search for the Northern Lights in Norway on Sapphire Princess, sailing the longest season ever out of Southampton.

Sapphire Princess is homeporting in Singapore until March.

To further enhance the guests' European vacation, Princess Cruises is offering four unique cruise tours to choose from in 2019, including the Highlights of Spain, which is offered with the seven-day Mediterranean or 11-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona.

As a show of appreciation for its past passengers, 800 Captain's Circle members were invited to an event on Dec 10 at Hotel Fort Canning, where they learnt more about the exciting new itineraries and enjoyed a food spread, coffee appreciation and an opening performance by Brazilian samba dancers.

OCEANIA CRUISES

Starting next month, the United States-based cruise line's premium ship Nautica will be calling on more than 50 ports in the region.

Known for serving the finest cuisine at sea, Oceania Cruises is offering guests a 15-day Eastern Escapade cruise aboard Nautica from Hong Kong to Bangkok from US$3,016 (S$4,000).

They will cruise through picturesque Ha Long Bay in Hanoi before stopping at the beautiful coastal city of Nha Trang in Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Koh Samui.

Alternatively, opt for the 15-day Pagodas And Shrines cruise aboard Nautica from Singapore to Hong Kong (from US$3,206), which stops at Cambodia's Sihanoukville, Ho Chi Minh City and the Hainan Strait.

The Nautica offers four open-seating restaurants, world-class fitness centres and spas, lounges and bars, a casino and 342 lavish suites and luxurious staterooms.

NORWEGIAN JEWEL

Following an expansive refurbishment set to be completed by October next year, the United States-based cruise line boasts an action-packed series of itineraries featuring the best of Australia (Melbourne, Cairns and Hobart) and New Zealand (Milford Sound, Wellington and Tauranga).

Highlights for the 2018/2019 season include a 19-day journey from Vancouver to Yokohama (from US$1,399) via Alaska and Russia, and a 19-day journey to Australia from Singapore (from US$2,199) with stops in Bali and Komodo.

The ship boasts 15 bars and lounges and 15 dining options, including signature speciality restaurant Cagney's Steakhouse.

Guests can enjoy a combination of acrobatics and artistry at revue show Le Cirque Bijou too.