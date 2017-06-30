Travel

Sand sculpture festival brings superheroes to Belgian beach

Russian sand carver Sergey Zaplatin works on his Captain America sculpture during the Ostend Sand Sculpture Festival in Belgium. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 30, 2017 06:00 am

A beach in Belgium has been transformed into a giant sandy gallery, featuring larger-than-life superheroes, cartoon characters and Cinderella's castle, for one of the world's biggest sand sculpture festivals.

Working with 7,000 tonnes of sand, a team of 32 artists spent five weeks creating the 150 works for the Ostend Sand Sculpture Festival, which kicked off last Saturday and runs until September - providing rain does not wash away the exhibits.

Many of the artists work in other media, such as wood or marble carving, and said they found sand sculpting presented some challenges.

"What I like in the sand is that you must be very tactile while carving. I am also an ice carver and to compare with ice, the sand is very fragile," said Russian artist Sergey Zaplatin. - REUTERS

