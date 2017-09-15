Savour Bangkok in style

Go for a dip outside your room at Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin.

The rooms at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok also have great views of the bustling city.

Brewski at the Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok is the city's only rooftop craft beer bar. Enjoy a drink and take in the spectacular view.

The next time you head to Thailand, consider the different perspectives and experiences the country has to offer.

Put your typical shopping plans at Chatuchak Weekend Market and Platinum Fashion Mall aside and soak in the vibe of Bangkok.

Discover the artistic side of the urban jungle via the Bukruk Urban Arts Festival and chill out at the city's only rooftop craft beer bar at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok in the heart of vibrant Sukhumvit, which is full of new and trendy hipster hangouts.

End your break by unwinding at the Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin, where the upscale international hotel and resort chain continues to impress.

RADISSON BLU PLAZA BANGKOK

If the name Radisson Blu rings a bell, you may recall the immense AquaDom in Radisson Blu Hotel, Berlin, where a towering cylindrical aquarium lies right in the middle of the hotel.

Though not as spectacular as its sister hotel, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok is still an elegant skyscraper - and a mere five-minute walk from the Asok BTS station and the Sukhumvit subway station.

Room prices start from about $130 a night.

Terminal 21, an airport-themed shopping mall, is less than a 10-minute walk away.

Popular among young adults, it is decorated based on well-known parts of cities such as Tokyo, Istanbul and San Francisco, offering a fun and unusual shopping experience.

You should also visit Brewski on the 30th level of the hotel. The rooftop bar overlooks Bangkok, giving you a stunning view of the city skyline.

What is great about Brewski is the unbeatable prices of the drinks, which start from $2.90.

The vintage-inspired bar offers craft beers in three sizes - 100ml, 250ml and 470ml.

Brewski also serves some mean Thai beer snacks such as sai krok isan (pork sausages with fresh chilli and ginger).

For a more gourmet choice, dine at Italian restaurant Attico on the 28th level.

Before you even try the dishes, such as its roasted citrus-marinated fish, you will already be impressed by the decor.

Red bricks and wine barrels line the hallway and natural light flows in through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

WALL ART FROM BUKRUK URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Although the second and most recent edition of the festival took place last year, you can still explore the wall murals completed over 10 days.

The works of artists from countries including Thailand, Japan, Spain, France and Italy are featured along the riverside and alleys of Bang Rak and Klong San.

I enjoyed walking down the almost dilapidated-looking alleys to discover the artworks, which add pops of colour to the otherwise dull streets.

I have been told that the locals are sometimes inspired to create art outside their homes.

Remember to take your camera, as the murals can be great backdrops for shots of your outfit of the day.

RADISSON BLU RESORT HUA HIN

Consider the Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin if you are looking for some respite from bustling Bangkok.

Although it is a three-hour drive from the city, Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin is worth the commute. (Opt for the six-hour train ride if you have more time.)

The beachfront resort has an infinity pool, and the rooms have a modern design that rivals any hotel in Bangkok.

Room prices start from about $120 a night.

The deluxe pool access rooms have balconies that lead right to the pool, so you can go for a dip without leaving your room.

Do wake up early to catch the sunrise at the beach outside Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin.

You may even spot fishermen getting their nets ready for the catch of the day.

THAI AIRWAYS LOUNGE

Even though budget airlines are on the rise, you cannot beat flying on the national carrier.

Check out Thai Airways' Royal Orchid Lounge at Changi Airport's Terminal 1, which serves food stocked by Saboten, the Japanese pork cutlet food chain.

With the array of finger food, drinks and sandwiches, you will enjoy a simple yet hearty breakfast. Although Saboten's famed tonkatsu was nowhere in sight, the fried bean curd skin with prawn was noteworthy.

More impressive is the Thai Airways Lounge at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, which boasts a spa facility with massage services, jacuzzis and rain showers.

It also has a children's corner filled with toys.