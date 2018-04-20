See the best of Russia this Fifa World Cup season

In June, Russia will take centre stage as 2018 Fifa World Cup host.

With over one in 10 globally travelling for sport in the last year, this is a great chance for football fans to cheer on their favourite teams.

But don't forget to take time to explore unique local culture too. You can rest assured that you saw the best of football and of Russia - while getting recharged at these properties recommended by Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of places to stay.

MOSCOW

This is the centre of Russian history and culture and home to world-famous galleries and theatres as well as the unique Moscow Metro.

PHOTO: AFP

Opened in 1935, this transit system is an underground museum of sorts, with many stations considered architectural masterpieces.

Make a stop at Dostoevskaya to see the scenes of Fyodor Dostoevsky's famous novels pictured on the walls or at Ploshchad Revolyutsii to rub the nose of a bronze dog statue to bring luck to your favourite football team.

And there is a nice bonus - free Wi-Fi in every carriage to keep you connected and entertained on the way to the stadium.

Where to stay: Hilton Moscow Leningradskaya is an iconic building in an iconic location.

This skyscraper built in the early 1950s combines Russian neoclassical style with the look of the first American skyscrapers.

Situated on the Three Station Square, it is a perfect base for exploring Moscow and travelling to other Russian cities hosting World Cup matches.

The iconic Hilton Moscow Leningradskaya is the perfect base to explore Russia.

SAINT PETERSBURG

Known as the Northern capital of Russia, it is famous for its 18th- and 19th-century heritage. Its historic city centre and monuments are listed as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Church of Our Savior on Spilled Blood is a must-see site in Saint Petersburg.

One of the brightest examples is the Church of Our Savior on Spilled Blood that was constructed on the site where Emperor Alexander II was fatally wounded, and the name of the church reflects this moment in history.

Its interior, designed by some of the most famous Russian painters of that time, is decorated with over 7,000 sqm of mosaics.

Where to stay: Just a 12-minute walk from the church is the stylish Apartments on Belinskogo ulitsa. This modern, fully equipped one-bedroom apartment is located 700m away from the State Russian Museum, providing guests an opportunity to get acquainted with Russian fine arts.

KAZAN

Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan, a republic of Russia with converging Eastern and Western cultures.

Kazan Kremlin, a central landmark of the city, boasts the white and blue Kul Sharif Mosque (below), which can accommodate 6,000 people. The mosque was originally built in the 16th century but then destroyed and rebuilt 500 years later.

Where to stay: Shalyapin Palace Hotel situated in the heart of the city occupies a 16th-century building listed as a cultural monument. The name references Feodor Chaliapin, a famous Russian opera singer born in the city.

SOCHI

One of the few Russian subtropical destinations, Sochi has a truly relaxing atmosphere.

Visit the sea port for a promenade stretching for 2km along the beautiful seaside (above).

Even more gorgeous scenery awaits at the Sochi Arboretum with a lush variety of trees, shrubs and palms. For a picturesque view, take a cable car to the top of the park.

Where to stay: Set in the City Centre district, 800m from Green Theatre and next to the Marine Station, the charming Inn Bass has cosy rooms decorated in golden tones.

The charming Inn Bass.

KALININGRAD

A Russian city on the coast of the Baltic Sea bordering Lithuania and Poland, it has a rich maritime history that is celebrated in the interactive Museum of the World Ocean.

Here you can see various sea life, former scientific expedition vessel Vityaz and a B-413 submarine. If you are looking for natural wonders, make a trip to Curonian Spit to see white sand dunes and the mysterious Dancing Forest.

Where to stay: Hotel Kaiserhof is conveniently located in the Fishing Village, a newly built cozy neighbourhood imitating the European style of old Konigsberg. It is within walking distance to the Museum of the World Ocean, the 14th-century Konigsberg Cathedral and the Kaliningrad Stadium.