Self-discovery in Sarawak led to Henry Golding's Hollywood break

Henry Golding's star is on the rise, shining even brighter now that Tinseltown has come a-calling.

Not long after scoring the lead role in upcoming movie Crazy Rich Asians, the Singapore-based actor-host landed another Hollywood gig.

The thriller A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig and based on the book of the same name by Darcey Bell, also stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

But rewind to just over a year ago and things could have been very different for Golding, 30.

Back then, he would have considered the once-in-a-lifetime offers with trepidation and likely been gripped by self-doubt.

It was a recent two-month journey of self-discovery that eventually led him to accepting Crazy Rich Asians, his first Hollywood role.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Mid-last year, Golding - who was born in Sarawak to an Iban mother and a British father - travelled to parts of Sarawak, including his hometown of Betong, to embark on the Iban coming-of-age rite of passage called bejalai, a journey undertaken to seek knowledge and gain experience.

In Surviving Borneo, Singapore-based actor-host Henry Golding went on a personal journey to discover his roots and partake in a rite of passage called bejalai. PHOTO: DISCOVERY CHANNEL

This will be documented in the six-part TV series Surviving Borneo, which premieres on Discovery Channel (StarHub Ch 422/Singtel TV Ch 202) on Sept 10 at 9pm.

Golding told The New Paper: "A journey like this was essential for me to know my roots and be proud of my heritage. Along the way, it led to a change in me.

"At the end of it, I became hyperfocused and was very comfortable in my own skin. I knew where I needed to be and that led me to accepting the Crazy Rich Asians role.

"In the past, I would have questioned myself more, especially diving into something so big. But after the journey, I felt a sense of clarity and calm."

With the guidance of local tribesmen, including his Iban uncle who helped raise him as a child, Golding learnt the ways and traditions of his forefathers which have continued till today.

This involved foraging and hunting for food, building shelter in the forest, taking part in traditional ceremonies and more.

Singapore-based actor-host Henry Golding getting a traditional tattoo at the end of his bejalai journey. PHOTO: DISCOVERY CHANNEL

He recalled: "I was in Bario (located at the Kelabit Highlands), accompanied by a man from the Kelabit tribe, and we had been trekking for six hours.

"He managed to shoot a wild boar piglet and after field dressing it, that became our food for the next three to four days.

"I remember thinking how strange it was eating something that was still warm. But that's how they hunt and I got to observe that part of their day-to-day life."

In Bario, Golding was also part of a ceremony which welcomed him to the Kelabit tribe and to mark the occasion, he was also given a traditional name chosen by the tribe elders - Gerawat.

MAGICAL

He said of the "moving experience": "Gerawat means someone who was once confused in life but now is found.

"And I found it magical that the name was chosen for me because of how apt it was. I truly felt like I gained much clarity and that I had stepped into a new life at the end of it all."

Another defining moment for Golding was the hand-tapped tattoo he received as a representation of the journeys undertaken.

An intrinsic part of the indigenous culture, the tattoo is believed to bring good luck and ward off spirits.

It covers the back of his thigh and has a design that is a combination of a traditional dragon's head and fig vine.

The tattoo artist uses a 'mallet' to repeatedly and rhythmically tap the stick with a needle dipped in ink attached to it.

For Golding, the initial adrenaline was short-lived, making way for 10 hours of excruciating pain.

"At first, you're like, 'I can do this'. But after the first hour, your energy gets sapped and you're running on fumes. The noise makes me sick but getting that too gives me a proud feeling and it means a lot to me," he said.

The end of that personal mission meant the start of yet another chapter for him.

Not only did it kickstart new beginnings in his career, it also marked the start of married life.

He tied the knot with Italian-Taiwanese TV host and yoga trainer Liv Lo, 31, in August last year.

He said: "For me, it was like coming full circle. My bejalai journey was a very pure experience and a significant part of my life as I delved into my roots and learnt about myself before starting a new chapter with my wife.

"I think my mum was very proud that I was proud of my heritage, so this means a lot to her as well."