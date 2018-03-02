'Set-jet' to holidays inspired by Oscar-nominated films

Armie Hammer (left) and Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.

Timothee Chalamet might have impressed in Call Me By Your Name, but the Oscar nominee was not the only eye-candy in the drama. The scenic Italian landscape played a big part in making the film dreamy.

Here are some "set-jetting" ideas for movie buffs to get deeper into the stories of the places showcased on the big screen ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Monday.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME - NORTHERN ITALY

This drama depicts some of Italy's most stunning lakeside locations.

Trafalgar's Best of Italian Lakes tour takes guests on a sojourn through beautiful lakeside villages set against the foothill of the alps, and visits the picturesque Lake Garda and Bergamo city, where some of the most idyllic scenes of this multi-nominated film were set and where its main characters fall in love.

Admire your dream car at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.

DUNKIRK - FRANCE

Visit some of the most historic battlefields in Europe on WWI and WWII Battlefields during this Special Interest trip.

A visit to the Musee Dunkerque 1940 located in Bastion 32, the headquarters for the French and Allied forces during the Battle of Dunkirk and Operation Dynamo is one of the many highlights.

Gain an insight into the largest evacuation effort in military history and experience the very place where many scenes of the eight-time Academy Award nominated Dunkirk was filmed.

LOVING VINCENT - FRANCE

Nominated for Best Animation at the Academy Awards, this is the world's fully painted film. It traces the life of artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Discover the beauty of the city that inspired some of his best work.

Walk in his footsteps in Arles and visit the café on the Place de Forum he frequented, as well as L'Espace Van Gogh, the hospital he was taken to when he cut off his ear.

Meander through the French countryside and Cote d'Azur as you admire the breathtaking scenery of the region beloved by Van Gogh, and other masters including Cezanne and Picasso.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI - CROATIA & IRELAND

The Wild Atlantic Way of Ireland is home to breathtaking scenery and where some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi were filmed.

Skellig Michael, an island off Ireland's south-west coast, can be best reached via County Kerry, where further scenes of the trilogy were filmed along with County Donegal.

On Trafalgar's Amazing Ireland, guests will visit County Donegal for two days and explore the city centre, known as "The Diamond". They then unveil The Force of the spectacular "Ring of Kerry" - an unimaginably beautiful natural setting.

Dubrovnik, Croatia, was transformed into infamous casino city of Canto Bight. On the leisurely Highlights of Austria, Slovenia and Croatia guests will stay in splendid Dubrovnik for three nights, and have the chance to explore Star Wars' answer to Monte Carlo.