Shark Week highlights

Shark School with Michael Phelps, July 24, 9pm

What are some of the common myths and misconceptions surrounding sharks? How do you dive safely with sharks? Phelps joins Dr Samuel "Doc" Gruber and Dr Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab for a crash course.

Shark-Croc Showdown, July 25, 9pm

Dr Mark Meekan and conservationist Paul de Gelder, both with their own missions, visit the "sharkiest" places in the world - a remote wilderness called the Cobourg Peninsula in Australia's Northern Territory. The former counts sharks and other marine species as part of Vulcan's Global FinPrint project, while the latter investigates if sharks and crocodiles truly fight over sea turtles there.

Phelps VS Shark: Great Gold VS Great White, July 28, 9pm

US swimming legend Michael Phelps, winner of a record 23 Olympic gold medals, will take on the ocean's most efficient predator in this epic swim-off. Will he prove to be faster than a shark?