Showing tourists around for free

Since he signed up on Showaround just over a year ago, Singaporean Christopher Boey, 26, has played host to eight tourists from various parts of the world.

His new friends come from countries such as Indonesia, Austria and Germany, and are typically students or are fresh out of school.

As a host, Mr Boey, a recent graduate who will soon start a job in pharmaceutical manufacturing, has one aim - to show that Singapore has more to offer beyond the tourist sites listed in guide books.

He told The New Paper: "I first used Showaround as a tourist myself in Basel, Switzerland. It was fun to make friends with these hospitable hosts and even though they usually charged a fee, they didn't charge me a cent.

"I took that memory back home with me and wanted to extend the same warmth to tourists in Singapore. I wanted to give back."

Mr Boey is among the 895 Singaporeans on the Lithuania-based travel app and about 81,000 users worldwide.

In Singapore, 35 per cent of locals, Mr Boey included, provide Showaround tours free of charge.

Otherwise, the average rate is about $15 per hour.

Mr Boey's tours are customised to meet the needs of the tourists and can last from two hours to half a day.

Before the meet-up, he makes it a point to have a chat about their travel plans and interests.

During the meet-ups, he shares with them a slice of authentic local culture and lifestyle by touring the heartlands, enjoying green spaces and introducing them to local cuisine.

"The Austrian tourists specifically told me they wanted to tour my neighbourhood. I took them around Bishan, to the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and we had some drinks at the coffee shop," he recalled.

Asked if there was any other place he hoped to show tourists one day, Mr Boey said: "Perhaps places that show a different side to Singapore like the red light district.

"It is the hidden side that will open their eyes and show the unexplored part of this city."