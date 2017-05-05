Soak in these sights

MONACO

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime treat of dining in the sky.

From July 7 to 16, the Monaco Tourism Board brings you Dinner In The Sky Monte-Carlo.

Get to experience gastronomical delights by some of the world's Michelin-starred chefs at a height of 30m.

The dining spot faces the Mediterranean Sea from the terrace of the Monte Carlo Casino and offers guests a view of many famous sights, including the palace and the legendary casino.

At $1,508 a person, it is inclusive of private transfers, cocktail, dinner and drinks.

Only 600 participants will be accepted for this year's dinner.

To book, visit www.dinnerintheskymontecarlo.com

REGENT

Regent Taipei has a package for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on May 30, at $296a night.

It includes a stay in its deluxe room, a buffet breakfast with a garden view, access to the health club and heated rooftop swimming pool and the Scented Sachets DIY Workshop.

Guests can book online at regenttaipei.com

At Regent Porto Montenegro, guests can choose the Summer Chic package, which starts from $466 a night with a minimum stay of three nights. It includes a stay in the Deluxe Mountain View room and a private boat to the secluded Dobrec Beach.

The package is valid from June 1 to Sept 30. To make a booking, go to www.regenthotels.com/regent-portomontenegro

BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree Ungasan Bali has unveiled its new wedding package called Affinity Wedding.

The package, priced from $11,175, includes the three-room Presidential villa as a venue for the wedding ceremony, 24-hour butler service and a wedding specialist to lend assistance.

The package is specially made for couples looking to tie the knot with stunning Bali views as a backdrop.

They can choose from an elegant white, blue, pink or green theme too.

For more information, visit www.banyantree.com