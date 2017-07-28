View the Aurora Australis and Milky Way from Mortimer Bay in Tasmania, Australia.

The Northern Lights in Europe are getting increasingly difficult to spot, but do not lose hope.

The Southern Lights in Australia and New Zealand are nearer to home, which means you can see the phenomenal auroras while saving on flight time and expenditure.

Also known as Aurora Australis, the equally beautiful Southern Lights are known as the less popular aurora "sister", as up until recently, they were a lot harder to observe.

But, with the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, occurrences dwindling as it enters its 11-year downward cycle, there is not much of a difference between the two.

As we step into the colder months Down Under, the season of auroras begins. Although it is generally cloudy during winter, which affects visibility, expect the longest nights during this period.

According to Changi Recommends - the one-stop shop for ChangiWiFi router rentals and attraction and tour ticket bookings - these are the most accessible and affordable places to catch the Southern Lights:

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

Where to go Along the Great Ocean Road or Phillip Island

Even if you do not manage to catch the lights, there are tons of things to see and do at the many coastal towns along Australia's most famous road. Cafe-hop in Lorne, zip-line in Otway or visit The Twelve Apostles formations near Port Campbell.

SOUTH ISLANDS, NEW ZEALAND

Where to go Lake Tekapo, Mount Cook, Stewart Island or Waipapa Point Lighthouse

Lake Tekapo is part of a Dark Sky Reserve. Thanks to the minimal light pollution, it is a famous spot not just for aurora-spotting but star-gazing in general.

The observatory atop Mount John is where most tours are conducted.

TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Where to go Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Cockle Creek, Cradle Mountain, Dodges Ferry, Howrah, Mortimer Bay or Seven Mile Beach

Theoretically, if the geomagnetic storm is large enough to reach Tasmania, it should be visible all over the island state.

But the above-mentioned spots are popular with aurora-chasers as they are scenic and easily accessible.