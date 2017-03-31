Spend Easter in the sun

This Easter, treat the family to tropical getaways.

The St Regis Langkawi's Easter Weekend Package - starting from US$385 (S$537) per night - includes luxury limousine airport transfers and a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired Mad Hatter's afternoon tea.

Kids will dine for free and enjoy activities including Easter egg painting and an egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

The Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort has an Easter programme from April 14 to 17. The price for Beach Pool Villa for Easter is US$646 per night for two, including breakfast.

The little ones can go for activities like Easter face painting, egg hunts, banana boat rides at the Coral Kids Club while adults can get in the Easter spirit with yoga, a couples massage workshop, sunset fishing and cruises, while teens can enjoy scuba diving and water polo.