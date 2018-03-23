Springtime in South Korea

The various bright colourful flowers and the sweet scent of blossoms permeate the air in both the heart of the city and quietest of rural villages, making spring the best time to visit South Korea.

Canola flowers along the world's No. 1 Slow Road, Cheongsando Island

Located about 19km south of Wando, Jeollanam-do in the Dadohaehaesang National Park area is Cheongsando Island, which was designated as the first Asian "Slow City" in 2007 and is home to the world's first "Slow Road".

With the arrival of spring, yellow canola flowers, called yuchae in Korean, grow abundantly on the island and the fragrance fills the air, making the island an ideal springtime film location for movies, dramas and TV commercials.

PHOTOS: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

Pass through a cherry blossom tunnel at Jinhae's Yeojwacheon Stream

Jinhae district in Changwon City comes alive in spring, when Jinhae Gunhangje Festival takes place and about 360,000 cherry trees begin to bloom.

The entire city is considered one of the top cherry blossom destinations, and the most popular flower viewing areas are Anmingogae Hill, Jehwangsan Park and Yeojwacheon Stream.

In particular, a 1.5km-long section of Yeojwacheon Stream is lined with cherry blossoms, creating a tunnel of white petals.

A romantic walk along the Simni Cherry Blossom Road

PHOTOS: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

The Simni Cherry Blossom Road is a 6km road that stretches from Hwagae Market to Ssanggyesa Temple in Hadong-gun county, Gyeongsangnam-do province.

It is often called the "wedding path" because it is said that couples who walk along the road on a spring day when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom will fall deeply in love with each other.

In addition, the annual Hwagae Cherry Blossoms Festival takes place around this time, offering more attractions for people walking the path connecting Hwagae Market and Ssanggyesa Temple.

A film site of the K-drama

All In, Seopjikoji on Jeju Island

PHOTOS: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

As South Korea's southernmost province, Jeju Island is the first to see the blossoming of spring flowers.

Yellow canola flowers spring up far and wide on the island, creating picture-perfect scenery in places like the famous filming location Seopjikoji for the 2003 TV series All In.

Visitors will be pleased to find uniquely shaped sculptures set in fields of canola flowers, and some tourist sites offer pony rides for families with children.

Yeongchwisan Mountain (Yeosu) blossoming with azaleas

PHOTOS: KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION

Famous for the surrounding blue sea and beautiful islands, Yeosu is another popular destination for viewing spring flowers.

Starting in April, pink azaleas colour the mountains.

The Yeongchwisan Azalea Festival is held annually in early April to celebrate the arrival of spring.

