Start planning your year-end holiday now

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

This November, be one of the first to experience the wild new Lego virtual reality roller-coaster ride at Legoland Malaysia Resort.

Suitable for adults and children aged six and up, Legoland Malaysia Resort will be the first venue in the world to launch the Great Lego Race.

Combining cutting-edge virtual reality technology with roller-coaster thrills, the new attraction was developed under the supervision of Merlin Magic Making, Merlin Entertainments' global creative division, which designs and develops attractions for its sites around the world.

A standard one-day adult theme park ticket costs RM193 (S$62), while a standard one-day child ticket costs RM155. Children below three enter for free.

HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

Hong Kong beckons with large-scale events. PHOTO: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

Head to the Pearl of the Orient to enjoy the cool weather and panoply of events, festivals and celebrations.

Gear up for a Spook-tacular Halloween with over 40 Disney friends and villains at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort from now till Oct 31.

If you'd rather enjoy a glass of wine while gazing at the iconic skyline, head down to the annual China Construction Bank (Asia) Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival at the Central Harbourfront Event Space from Oct 26 to 29. Back for its ninth year, the event will feature Singapore's "Dessert Queen" Janice Wong , who will be conjuring up exquisite creations.

Foodies can also check out tantalising menus at hotels and restaurants during the month-long Hong Kong Great November Feast.

From Nov 17 to 19 at Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong's biggest annual music and arts festival, the Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival, boasts its biggest line-up yet, including Massive Attack, Feist, Skream, The Prodigy and The Bootleg Beatles.

CHANGI AIRPORT

Check in early to enjoy discounts in the transit area. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT

From now till the end of next month, the Changi Airport will be offering e-vouchers to early birds who check in up to 24 hours before their flights.

The deals, which can be redeemed in the transit area of all three terminals, include $2 tall lattes from Starbucks, 20 per cent off at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck and discounts at pay-per-use lounges such as The Green Market, which serves top-notch Japanese cuisine.

For tired or jet-lagged travellers, Shilla Beauty Loft is offering 20 per cent off an SK-II facial treatment.

They can also pamper themselves at Spa Express, with 15 per cent off all-in-one wellness solutions - from body massages to Sundari facials.