STB takes on Criminal Minds' portrayal of Singapore

VisitSingapore wrote a slogan (above) in answer to Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore is "criminally shiok". (The Singlish word, it explained, denotes "extreme pleasure".)

The board took on the perceived negative portrayal of Singapore in a recent US television series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders episode, which drew much flak from netizens for its inaccurate depiction of the little red dot.

In answer, STB on its VisitSingapore Facebook page posted picturesque shots of Singapore on Thursday night.

It also wrote "Is this what the 'dark side of paradise' looks like?" in the tongue-in-cheek post.

The photographs included the Marina Bay skyline, Changi Airport and Makansutra Gluttons Bay.

The television episode, titled Cinderella And The Dragon and released on April 12, was Singapore-themed.

It contained references to the country that netizens slammed as stereotypical and inaccurate.

The episode opened with a non-existent "Singapore proverb" written in Chinese that said: "Where there is a sea, there are pirates."

VisitSingapore wrote its own slogan: "Visit Singapore: 'Criminally' Shiok".

It added: "This is the real Singaporean 'proverb'. For the uninitiated, 'shiok' denotes an expression of extreme pleasure."

A special agent in the television show referred to Geylang as "the dark side of paradise", calling it "an overcrowded slum with a thriving underworld" where the Ministry of Manpower sends foreign workers to stay.

VisitSingapore countered with a photo of Geylang, saying: "Not quite the 'overcrowded slum' - Geylang's intricately designed shophouses paint a pretty picture."

The post, which has garnered more than 1,100 likes and 300 shares, was praised by Facebook users.

A Ms Eleanor Oh wrote: "Well done guys! A classy response!"