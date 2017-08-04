Stylish stays in Bintan, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka

PHOTO: BANYAN TREE HOTELS & RESORTS

CASSIA

Banyan Tree Group's stylish hotel residence brand Cassia will open its second property in Bintan, Indonesia, this month.Expect a twist to the typical beach holiday.

Works by local artists have been installed throughout the premises. And each room is infused with traditional Indonesian elements and pops of colour that provide a quirky and immersive cultural experience.

Guests have the option to head down to the stunning private beach to soak up the sun, chill out at the swanky new XANA Beach Club or explore Laguna Bintan on private buggies.

From now till Oct 30, enjoy special rates starting from $122a night, inclusive of breakfast for two and return land transfer by coach.

CORDIS

If you are planning a short getaway for two, then the two-night summer package at this luxurious hotel in Mongkok, Hong Kong, is perfect for you.

Your companion and you can relax over a 60-minute Chuan Harmony Massage at the award-winning Chuan Spa and whet your appetite with an exotic Eastern Afternoon Tea Set, with delicacies such as Thai seared rib-eye salad rolls and Char Siu Doughnuts.

Also, you can look forward to complimentary use of the rooftop swimming pool and health club facilities.

This special package, which includes free welcome champagne and breakfast buffet, starts at $348 a night and is valid from now till Sept 30.

AMARI

The recently-launched Amari Galle hotel in Sri Lanka is the third Amari to open this year, situated in the south-west coastal city of Galle.

Coupled with the tranquil coastline-inspired architecture and designs, every guest room and suite offers direct sea views and private balconies.

Enjoy easy access to attractions such as the Unesco World Heritage Site Galle Fort and water sports destination Hikkaduwa.

Or mingle with friends over a cocktail at the picturesque rooftop bar Bommu.

From now until Oct 31, enjoy opening offers starting from $156 a night in a Deluxe Ocean View room (inclusive of breakfast).