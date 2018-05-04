Take mum on an island getaway

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

Celebrate Mother's Day at the Bintan Resort with its That's My Mum package available this month.

Treat your mother to a Javanese massage and enjoy family bonding over a cake decoration workshop or a batik painting session.

With a 1.5km beachfront and more than 50 land and sea activities, there is more than ample space and leisure pursuits for everyone.

Enjoy a two-day, one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, a two-way ferry service between Singapore and Bintan and breakfast buffet at Fiesta at 4,750,000 rupiah (S$453) for two adults and one child below 12 years or 5,500,000 rupiah for two adults and two children below 12 years.

VIVID SYDNEY

The world's largest festival of light, music and ideas is set to take over Sydney, Australia, in its 10th anniversary year.

Australia's biggest event, Vivid Sydney 2018, will transform Sydney's architecture and open spaces including Barangaroo, Circular Quay and The Rocks, Chatswood, Darling Harbour, Kings Cross, Luna Park, Taronga Zoo and the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney into a colourful canvas from May 25 to June 16.

Vivid Sydney 2018 will feature an expanded footprint, spectacular tributes to Australian and New South Wales artists and global creative innovators and imposing large-scale light installations and building facade projections.

JACADA

The European battlefields of World War II will come alive for history buffs in a new evocative history-themed tour run by luxury travel company Jacada Travel, from US$8,700 (S$11,600) a person.

It takes travellers through England and France, and straight into important sites that include the famous Churchill War Rooms.

The journey starts in London with a dedicated tour to the Blitz. Stops and experiences will include Duxford's Imperial War Museum, Chartwell (Winston Churchill's former home) and the important naval city of Portsmouth.

Spend three nights in the famous town of Normandy, and in the day, visit the picture-perfect Le Mont Saint-Michel, Pointe du Hoc and several of the beaches where the D-Day landings took place.

Also, gain exclusive access to non-tourist attractions such as the Southwick House in England, where the Allied strategy for the D-Day landings was planned.