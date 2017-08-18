Theme park with Hunger Games, Twilight attractions to open in Jeju

Movies such as The Hunger Games will feature in the theme park.

A Hunger Games movie attraction and theme park will be opening in 2019 on Jeju Island, South Korea, within the Jeju Shinhwa World resort.

Lionsgate Movie World will be the first international theme park to set up in South Korea, and it will also centre on other Lionsgate movies, such as Twilight, Now You See Me and next year's Robin Hood. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, and the theme park will span 122,000 sq m.

Lionsgate will partner Landing Jeju Development, a subsidiary of Landing International Development and the operator-developer of Jeju Shinhwa World.

The theme park will be the centrepiece of Jeju Shinhwa World, which integrates various vacation resorts around Jeju Island. It will boast different zones where streets and towns from the movies will be recreated.