Top holiday spots for Singaporeans

This three-bedroom Bali villa and a five-bedroom Cebu hillside villa cater (above) to big group holiday rentals.

This three-bedroom Bali villa (above) and a five-bedroom Cebu hillside villa cater to big group holiday rentals.

Here is the list of top vacation destinations of 2017 and the up-and-coming destinations for this year as revealed by vacation rental company HomeAway.

2017 CROWD FAVOURITES

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei is a city with a fusion of influences from China, Japan and America. It has beautiful parks such as the Guandu Nature Park and the Yangmingshan National Park so tourists can enjoy a mix of natural and man-made beauty.

The excellent quality of food found everywhere - from old-fashioned shophouses to bustling night markets - makes Taipei a must-visit.

Seoul, South Korea

With traditional temples and majestic palaces nestled in between modern buildings, Seoul is an amazing amalgamation of the old and new.

Its culture and cuisine make it an attractive destination for Singaporeans, and its efficient transport system makes getting around a breeze.

Bali, Indonesia

Part of the Indonesian archipelago, Bali is a popular place for a short retreat. The warm and hospitable Balinese go the extra mile in making every experience enriching and unforgettable.

Cheap and short flights to the gorgeous tropical island is another draw for Singaporeans.

2018 TOP PICKS

Taichung, Taiwan

Endowed with a rich history and beautiful natural scenery, Taichung is the perfect alternative for Singaporeans who have already seen crowded Taipei. With affordable food and abundant shopping, this trending destination beckons to Singaporeans.

Fukuoka, Japan

For folks who have already visited Tokyo and Osaka, Fukuoka offers an alternative experience.

Home to the annual Hakata Dontaku, a colourful port festival held in May, the region is a hub for traditional Japanese celebrations.

Cebu, the Philippines

Drawing almost two million foreign travellers a year, the island of Cebu's prime attractions are its amazing white-sand beaches and diving spots in areas such as Malapascua and Moalboal.

Cebu City also provides entertainment with its dynamic nightlife and numerous restaurants.