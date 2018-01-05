Top travel hotspots for adventure seekers in 2018

New year, new destinations, new adventures.

With the line-up of "places to go next" growing by the minute, deciding on your next trip can be a challenge.

Enter Bannikin Asia - a travel and tourism consultancy that focuses on unique experiential travel ranging from outdoor adventures to culinary and cultural experiences - which has curated a 2018 travel hit list.

Follow it and your social media feed could be the next go-to spot for travel inspirations.

Travel the archipelago of the Azores with Futurismo

This small island group off the coast of Portugal is the next must-see destination.

Due to its well-preserved and wide range of biodiversity, the Azores has become the It spot for whale and dolphin watching, scuba diving and geotourism.

It is hailed as the ultimate holiday destination for nature and adventure lovers. Swim with dolphins, abseil or explore the island with a jeep safari.

Sail on an Arctic safari with Adventure Canada

If you think safaris existed only in Africa, you are wrong.

Discover the natural wilderness of the Arctic Circle aboard the Ocean Endeavour, and keep your eyes peeled for polar bears, whales, reindeer and walruses among glaciers and icy seas.

You can also explore Greenland, home to the Jakobshavn Icefjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a source of the majority of the massive icebergs in the North Atlantic.

Hop on a cycling holiday in Jordan. PHOTO: EXODUS TRAVELS

Cycle through the deserts of Petra with Exodus Travels

One of the ultimate things for any seasoned active traveller is exploring a new place by bike.

Do that in the kingdom of Jordan and it will be a trip to remember.

Cycle to the city of Mount Nebo, supposedly the resting place of Moses, and many a desert road where the landscape is vast and spectacular.

As an added perk, spend the night under the stars with the Bedouin people in Wadi Rum.

Maritime adventure in Scotland. PHOTO: WILDERNESS SCOTLAND

Explore the coast of Scotland by yacht with Wilderness Scotland

Get aboard the Eda Frandsen, a classic and beautifully converted 70-year-old gaff cutter, and take in the spectacular views of coastal Scotland.

From the remote peninsula of Knoydart, to the isles of Skye and Rum with their dramatic rocky ridges, every inch of the landscape is stunning.

With a backdrop of the islands' fascinating history and culture and a skilled skipper on board, this maritime adventure makes for a life-changing experience.

Take an exhilarating hike in Ireland. PHOTO: WILDERNESS IRELAND

Hike the Ring of Kerry mountains with Wilderness Ireland

The best way to see the beauty of Ireland is on foot.

Kerry's scenery and soaring mountains provide the perfect backdrop for an exhilarating hiking trip.

Summit two of Ireland's highest peaks and hike through spectacular landscapes such as Killarney National Park, the wildest sections of the Kerry Way and the rugged Dingle Peninsula.

These tasks are not for the faint-hearted. Make sure your fitness level is suitable for this journey.

Conservation site in Kenya. PHOTO: LEWA WILDLIFE CONSERVANCY

Explore a rhino conservation site in Kenya with Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

Lewa has one of the most beautiful landscapes in Kenya.

Besides being famed for its variety of wild animals and luxury award-winning lodges such as Arijiju, it is also home to a successful rhino conservation site.

Every guest that visits the site contributes to this conservation with a fee that is included in the nightly accommodation rate.

Guests can also see the conservation in action by participating in behind-the-scenes activities. These include going out with dog teams that track poachers or even joining a "rhino notching", in which a rhino gets tagged with a microchip so it can be identified.

Explore the Atacama in Chile. PHOTO: ENCHANTED ADVENTURES

Travel the Atacama Region in Chile with Enchanted Adventures

Desert chasers and history buffs should take a journey through the Atacama, a landscape of sand dunes, dried river basins and rich red rock formations.

A must-do is a hike through this formidable terrain before feasting your eyes on a spectacular sunset in Moon Valley.

Then channel your inner Indiana Jones and explore the archaeological site of Yerbas Buenas, home to ancient petroglyphs, which date back approximately 10,000 years, and attributed to the Atacameno people.