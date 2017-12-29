Travel bites

New treatments at Spa On The Rocks in Bali

The Jade Sensation and Dazzling Pearl spa treatments are now included at Ayana Resort and Spa Bali's Spa On The Rocks, which overlooks the Indian Ocean. Jade Sensation, which fuses hot and cold jade stones with Swedish and deep tissue massage techniques, costs US$553 (S$740) a couple and US$314 a person, while Dazzling Pearl, a micro-pearl body scrub, therapeutic foot wash and reflexology massage, is US$557 a couple and US$332 a person.

Direct flights to Bintulu with AirAsia

Low-cost carrier AirAsia now flies to Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia, from Singapore four times a week.

The direct flight of about two hours is part of the carrier's ongoing efforts to boost connectivity between Singapore and East Malaysia in order to drive trade and tourism between the states. AirAsia, which is also offering flights to Kuching and Miri, flies to and from Bintulu on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Stay One Degree: Home rental reinvented

From villas to ski chalets, Stay One Degree is an online social network that allows you to rent luxury homes in more than 40 countries from trustED owners.

Prices range from £100 (S$180) to over £10,000 a night, and all hand-picked properties boast dazzling architecture, interiors and a unique location.

Signing up for Stay One Degree is fast and free and grants you access to other members. Build relationships through a private messenger system to receive exclusive member benefits and local tips, which is ideal for travellers seeking cultural immersions.

Couples romance package at Banyan Tree

An exclusive romance package for couples, the Sense of Romance, is available now at Banyan Tree's Sanya and Ungasan resorts until Dec 29 and March 31 next year respectively.

It is available until Oct 31 next year at the Bangkok hotel and the Vabbinfaru resort.

Have a royal Thai dinner along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, relax with spa treatments and workshops in Sanya, pose in traditional Balinese costume in Ungasan or attend free mixology and snorkelling lessons in Vabbinfaru.

Prices start from $290 (Bangkok), $580 (Sanya), $825 (Ungasan) and $410 (Vabbinfaru) a night for one couple.

LOT Polish Airlines announces new flights between Poland and S'pore

Come May 15, LOT will have direct flights between Singapore's Changi Airport and Warsaw's Chopin Airport three times a week.

The Business Class on the Boeing 787 Dreamliners boasts fully reclinable seats and a luxurious kitchen, while the Premium Economy class offers more personal space, footrests, thigh support, cocktail tables and a Singapore-style menu.

An airline connecting Europe and the world, LOT will guarantee the shortest connection from Singapore to not only Polish cities but also to over 70 destinations in Eastern, Central and Western Europe.

RedTail Bar by Zouk opens at Resorts World Genting

RedTail Bar - by popular nightclub Zouk Singapore - will open next month in Genting Highlands.

It will have a beer and Tiki bar, unique concoctions, Xbox e-gaming tournaments, beer pong, darts and snooker.

Guests can also sit back while listening to live music or admire murals, graffiti art and sculptures. They can also mingle with RedTail Bar's fun and adventurous mascot - Xiao Hong the Red Panda boy - who always ensures that there is never a dull moment with his sociable personality.