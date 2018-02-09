Travel bites

AIRASIA

AirAsia today launched the daily operations of direct routes connecting Singapore with two major cities in Sumatra - Medan and Padang.

To celebrate the inaugural flights, the airline is offering special one-way all-in fares from as low as $39 (Medan) and $49 (Padang).

AirAsia Singaporechief executive Logan Velaitham said: "The launch of the two new routes is in line with AirAsia's efforts to enable more people to experience the uniqueness of Singapore.

PHOTOS: Karimunjawa Islands, Indonesia.

"AirAsia is the first and only airline to connect Singapore to Padang, further strengthening our commitment to link Changi to new cities.

"Our guests can expect an enhanced digital experience as we strengthen our offering at the new state-of-the-art Terminal 4 and improved products such as the AirAsia mobile app and Rokki.com, our in-flight entertainment and e-commerce platform."

The booming city of Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, is an economic hub and commercial centre for the region, which also offers wonderful sights.

Travellers can visit the Maimoon Palace to get a glimpse of the royal heritage, Lake Toba and the Samosir Island for a retreat in the soothing ambience of highlands or Berastagi to savour a feast of abundant fruits and flowers.

Padang is the gateway to the Mentawai Islands, a chain of about 70 islands and known as a top surfing destination, and Air Manis is Padang's most popular beach.

Famous throughout Indonesia for its distinctive cuisine, Padang is also the place to sample world-famous rendang, soto padang and nasi padang.

TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

Have a holiday in New Zealand with the spectacular light-up of Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Each of the 90,000 LED lights recently added to the structure can be individually programmed, allowing for an almost infinite array of designs and effects.

PHOTOS: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

The eight-lane motorway bridge will be used to further enhance and celebrate Auckland's major events and is becoming an attraction for both residents and visitors.

The lights use ground-breaking renewable energy technology - stored through 630 solar panels - and are a permanent addition to the bridge.

HARBOUR CITY, HONG KONG

Hong Kong's Harbour City shopping mall is hosting its annual Chocolate Trail event from now till Feb 25.

As part of its CHOCOllection Miniature Exhibition, Japanese miniature artist Tatsuya Tanaka will display 32 miniature art pieces.

Artist Julia Drouhin created working vinyl records out of chocolate. PHOTOS: HARBOUR CITY ESTATES

Another art exhibition, The Sound Of Chocolate, features working vinyl records made of chocolate created by French-Australian artist Julia Drouhin.

Upon purchase or redemption of the Chocolate Trail e-Pass worth HK$240 (S$41), customers can choose their favourite out of 65 chocolates and desserts available at the Chocolate Tasting Bar and 16 other participating brands.