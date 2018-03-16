Travel bites

TRAVEL REVOLUTION 2018 - THE EVENT

Travel Revolution is back with a bang and will be held at Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Hall E from March 23 to 25, 11am to 9.30pm daily. Admission is free.

Organised by Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association, the fair boasts travel bargains of one-for-one offers, half-price offers for the second person and free flights.

Redeem a bonanza of gifts like a Samsonite Niar Spinner Expandable or American Tourister 5-in-1 travel pouch with a minimum spend of $888 on eligible American Express cards, a set of Traveloc Express padlock with security seals with minimum spend of $2,000 and $400 discount coupons redeemable at the Courts Super Brands Show running concurrently in Hall D with any purchase.

Mediacorp stars Huang Biren, Chen Liping and Jeffrey Xu will also be making special appearances at the i-Weekly Travel Discovery workshops, where they will share their upcoming trips to outlying islands in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Victoria.

ESCAPE TO DESARU COAST

Desaru Coast, a premium integrated destination resort in Johor, will open its doors in June to provide the perfect quick escape.

Spanning 1,580ha along a pristine, unspoiled 17km beachfront, it is lined with a unique blend of hotels, resorts, a conference centre, golf courses and a retail village.

It also boasts one of the biggest water parks in the world, Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, which features more than 20 rides, slides, attractions and can host up to 12,000 visitors.

With four hotels and resorts, including the exclusive Branded Luxury Resort, which has 46 suites and 48 residential villas with a view of the South China Sea, guests will be spoilt for choice.

FIND YOUR HAPPY PLACE WITH TRAFALGAR

Hotel Las Casas De La Juderia in Seville, Spain. PHOTOS: TRAFALGAR, DESARU COAST, SINGAPORE OUTBOUND TRAVEL AGENTS ASSOCIATION, TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

To celebrate International Day of Happiness on March 20, travel company Trafalgar is offering premium discounts if you book a trip before March 29. For selected departures, the second traveller can enjoy up to a 45 per cent discount for their booking.

These include itineraries for Europe, such as a 13-day Highlights of Spain and Portugal package from US$2,425 (S$3,180) a person, based on twin sharing and excluding airfare. Guests will enjoy guided city tours in Cordoba, Lisbon, Toledo, Madrid and Seville.

NEW ZEALAND'S REFRESHED HALAL FOOD GUIDE

Tourism New Zealand has launched a refreshed version of its Halal Food Guide to improve the overall visitor experience for Muslim travellers and provide a more comprehensive overview of halal options around the country. Curated in partnership with the Kiwi Muslim Directory and the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, the 2017/18 edition includes 289 more restaurants and cafes than the previous edition.

These eateries are either halal-certified or offer vegetarian or vegan cuisine in new regions such as Whangarei and Marlborough.

Travellers can also use the guide, which provides general tourism information to identify halal-certified grocery stores and takeaway outlets.

The guide is available for download at www.newzealand.com

VAGO

Solve your travel packing woes with this new baggage compression device that allows travellers to save up to half the space in their bags and suitcases (from $99).

The lightweight 70mm-long device compresses soft items placed in a vacuum bag, reducing its size and leaving space for extra clothing, gifts or other items.

Available in white, black, purple and pink, Vago is powered by a simple USB cord that can be attached to a plug or portable battery pack.

You can pre-order it at www.vago.com.sg