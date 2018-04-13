Travel bites

SILKAIR

Visit the airline's roadshow at Junction 8 Level 2 Atrium from Monday to April 22, 11am to 9pm, and enjoy exclusive Mastercard fares to various destinations around the region, all while having a fun time with games, giveaways and more.

Make a purchase with Mastercard and receive a limited edition goodie bag that includes shopping vouchers, while stocks last. No minimum purchase is required.

The road show also features a sure-win lucky dip and a grand lucky draw, with a pair of business class tickets to Hiroshima, up for grabs.

Other attractions include a kids colouring corner, balloon sculpting, the SilkAir mascot and the Weight of Joy game.

EMIRATES

Book a trip to Zurich during The Great Emirates Sale from now to April 23. PHOTO: EMIRATES

With the summer blockbuster season quickly approaching, what better way to experience cinematic action in real life than by flying to actual film sites and film-inspired destinations with the Dubai-based airline.

Look out for special Economy Class deals to Europe and Australia during The Great Emirates Sale, for bookings made between now and April 23.

Destinations include Melbourne (from $559), where fans can re-live the animated movie Finding Dory at the SEA LIFE Aquarium, and Zurich (from $969), which was featured prominently in action flick The Bourne Identity and crime thriller The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

TRAFALGAR

Discover Lima with Trafalgar's Highlights of Peru tour. PHOTO: TRAFALGAR

Unlock some of the world's hidden gems with the travel company's latest World On Sale promotions to Europe, US, Canada, South American and Asia.

Among its many carefully curated travel experiences, dive into culture and learn how the delicate alpaca, llama and vicuna wool is sourced and gain cultural insights from a Quechua scholar about the local tradition of weaving on an eight-day Highlights of Peru trip.

Other epic moments include admiring Inca treasures, wild landscapes and uncovering the stories of the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Lima - from US$2,249 ($2,950) per person before discount, excluding airfare.

For bookings before April 21, enjoy savings of up to 15 per cent off selected departures and all-inclusive fares for two to travel with Singapore Airlines to Paris, Moscow and Stockholm (from $899), or London, Copenhagen and Amsterdam (from $999).

SHAMA LAKEVIEW ASOKE BANGKOK

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok is having a special opening offer. PHOTO: SHAMA LAKEVIEW ASOKE BANGKOK

Newly-opened Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok, the latest addition to the properties managed by ONYX Hospitality Group, is situated in one of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Located on a tranquil residential street filled with restaurants, cafes and street food delights, this elegant home-style retreat is ideal for both long-staying expatriates and travellers visiting Bangkok for business or leisure pursuits.

Enjoy Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok's special opening offer, with rates starting from $2,350 per month for long-term leases and from $110 per night for short-stay guests in a studio superior room.

THE RESIDENCE MALDIVES

Enjoy great savings at the Residence Maldives when you book in advance. PHOTO: THE RESIDENCE MALDIVES

The luxury Maldives property is offering a Summer Savings package, where guests can enjoy 50 per cent savings on the best available rates when they book in advance until Nov 30. Prices start from $555 per night.

It includes complimentary transfers with a minimum stay of four nights, daily buffet breakfast and Wi-Fi access.

You can also savour the new menu by executive sous chef Ashish Domee of The Residence Maldives' over-water restaurant, The Falhumaa, featuring a selection of Western cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood and grilled meats, and curated with the finest produce gathered around the Maldives.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Soak in the beauty of Plitvice National Park in Croatia on the guided Eastern Capitals and Dalmatian Riviera tour by Insight Vacations. PHOTO: INSIGHT VACATIONS

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, the travel company is offering a selection of guided vacations.

One such tour is the Eastern Capitals and Dalmatian Riviera tour from US$3,265 ($4,300) each, for those looking to be wowed by natural beauty and historical significance.

The 14-day trip begins in Vienna, where a local expert will lead you on a journey around the Ring Road, Hofburg Imperial Residence and the Austrian Parliament Building.

In Croatia, experience the Plitvice National Park, a scenic wonderland made up of 16 interconnecting lakes, and waterfalls that extend into a limestone canyon.

Then it's on to the Dalmatian Coast, where guests can opt for an adventure that includes sailing to Brac Island and climbing to the highest peak before visiting the island's oldest settlement.

Insight Vacations is offering 10 per cent savings on trips to Europe departing between May and July, for bookings made from now till April 30.