Travel bites

(Above) Glimpse of Europe begins in London and travels to Amsterdam.

CONTIKI

The leading travel company for 18- to 35-year-olds is offering savings of up to 20 per cent on selected Europe Summer 2018 trips.

Booking an Independent Insider trip also gives the millennial travellers the freedom and flexibility to pick every element of their Contiki experience.

Enjoy the perks of having accommodation, coach transport equipped with free Wi-Fi and included sightseeing all planned out.

From US$1,772 (S$2,320) for 13 days, the Berlin to Budapest plan covers five countries in Eastern Europe, with three nights in Berlin, Prague, Krakow and Budapest.

Visit Banska Bystrica, a city in central Slovakia, ride around Berlin on a Trabi, learn to make Polish dumplings, cycle through Prague or do some Czech beer tasting.

In Budapest, head for the famous thermal spa and find time to just relax.

Savings are available for bookings made before May 10 and travelling before Dec 31, with prices based on twin sharing rates per person, excluding airfare.

COSTSAVER

Part of Trafalgar Tours, CostSaver has unveiled amazing deals for holidays to Europe and Britain combined with an all-inclusive airfare on Emirates.

Book before April 30 on selected itineraries to enjoy the affordable price of $1,899 per person.

Glimpse of Europe is a seven-day trip to some of Europe's beautiful landscapes and showcasing the diverse culture and regional flavours. It begins in London and travels to Amsterdam, through the lush green Belgian and Dutch countryside to the beautiful Rhine Valley, shores of Lake Lucerne and Paris.

A great way to discover Italy is on the seven-day Jewels of Italy, which explores Venice, Florence and Rome. It includes a visit to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, entry to St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican and a private boat cruise in Venice to St Mark's Square and a peek into the Venetian traditional arts of glassblowing on Giudecca Island.