Travel bites

A2A Safaris and Wilderness Safaris' Travel with Purpose journey will take guests to Kenya's Great Rift Valley.

Enjoy afternoon tea at Atlas Bar at Parkview Square, when you book an Insight Vacations guided holiday this month.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Celebrate Mother's Day this month by booking an Insight Vacations guided holiday and enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea at Atlas Bar at Parkview Square.

One itinerary that will delight mums who appreciate gardening and horticulture is the international travel company's 10-day European Affair with The Chelsea Flower Show. It is a stunning showcase of floral displays and model gardens across England, Belgium, the Netherlands and France at US$2,865 (S$3,850) a person, excluding airfare.

Alternatively, consider the eight-day Irish Elegance (US$2,655), which will showcase the best sights of Ireland including the Wild Atlantic Way, or the nine-day Splendours of Southern France for art and food lovers (US$2,995).

Guests travelling to Europe can choose to add an extra trip to the charming island of Guernsey, located in the English Channel, and enjoy an exclusive Stay Three Nights and Pay for Two offer at the Duke of Richmond and The Old Government House Hotel & Spa, which are part of the Red Carnation Hotels.

To enjoy the Mother's Day offers, bookings must be made by May 31 for travel before Oct 31 .

A2A SAFARIS

Asia's luxury travel organiser A2A Safaris has partnered with Wilderness Safaris, one of Africa's leading luxury ecotourism operators, on a year-long series of impactful, adventurous journeys called Travel with Purpose for the latter's 35th anniversary.

The itinerary from June 11 to 15 takes travellers aged 17 and older to Kenya's Great Rift Valley, where you'll get a chance to see rare and elusive critically endangered mountain bongo, camp out on a forested dormant volcano and explore the floor and lakes of the Rift for flamingos and big game.

All proceeds will be channelled directly into conservation and community projects in the places visited.

The trip is US$4,590 a person sharing and bookings are available at http://www.a2asafaris.com