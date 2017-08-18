Travel to Cuba with Trafalgar

Travel company Trafalgar is offering Cuba as a destination for the first time in its newly-released 2018 South and Central America brochure, with trips starting from Jan 25.

The trips will cover the island from east to west and north to south, and there will be 15 tailored and culturally immersive experiences in Santa Clara, Camaguey, Trinidad, Havana, Remedios, Caibarien, Cienfuegos and Cato Santa Maria.

Trafalgar supports artisans such as a family in the capital Havana who grow their own vegetables on their rooftop and open up their private restaurant exclusively for Trafalgar's guests.

Expect to also encounter cool 20-something contemporary artists in Havana, the Cienfuegos choir and a colourful dance troupe in Camaguey.

The nine-day "From Cuban Cigars to American Cars" trip is priced from US$4,275 (S$5,830) a person based on twin-sharing (excluding airfare). Enjoy 10 per cent savings when you book before Feb 28.