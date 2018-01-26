Travel deals to help you unravel

AIR NEW ZEALAND



Explore the Hauraki Gulf and its islands for vineyards, olive groves and beautiful beaches, venture into the Waitomo Caves to discover glow worms and magnificent limestone formations on the North Island, or stroll through the Christchurch Botanic Gardens on the South Island with Air New Zealand's special travel deals.

It is offering daily non-stop economy round-trip flights to Auckland ($1,078), valid for travel from March 1 to 24, April 2 to 20 and April 29 to June 30, and Christ­church ($1,128), valid for travel from March 1 to June 30.

Fares are subject to availability and currency fluctuation. For more information, visit airnewzealand.com.sg

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL



On Monday, the Miami-based cruise line welcomed its millionth guest sailing from Singapore on board its Mariner of the Seas - a momentous way to kick-start 2018, its 11th year of operation in Asia.

Mr Wong Sin Fatt, 52, was greeted by cheers from staff on the ship's gangway and was presented the prize package worth more than US$2,400 (S$3,100)- a free cruise for him and his sibling for their four-night Penang and Phuket cruise.

The cruise line also gave both onboard credit of US$300, which they could spend on speciality dining, shore excursions, shopping and more.

Mr Wong also received a certificate worth US$1,000 for his next cruise.

AVATAR: DISCOVER PANDORA



The state-of-the-art interactive exhibition opens at Great China International Exchange Square in Shenzhen, China, from Sunday until April 12.

The 12,000 sq ft entertainment experience, inspired by Hollywood film-maker James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar, will give visitors the opportunity to interact with the movie world through a series of immersive environments that highlight Pandora's diverse and exotic flora and fauna, along with the amazing culture of its indigenous people, the Na'vi.

Tickets from 299 yuan (S$62) are on sale now at www.avatardiscoverpandora.cn

TRAFALGAR



In the travel company's survey of more than 2,000 participants organised jointly with Singapore Press Holding's online travel guide SG Travellers, 22 per cent of respondents picked Ireland as their top travel destination for this year, with Switzerland and England coming in second and third respectively.

In response, Trafalgar is offering nine dedicated Ireland itineraries for this year, with additional trips to both Britain and Ireland, where you can visit the Guinness Storehouse to discover the stories of the famous Irish stout or stay at the majestic Ashford Castle.

Enjoy savings of up to 18 per cent and exclusive Emirates air deals to Europe starting from US$880 (S$1,150) for selected European cities for bookings made by Jan 31.