Travel to Disney-inspired dreamy destinations

Fans are raving about Beauty And The Beast, keeping the Disney movie at the top of the box office worldwide.

Its success has prompted the studio to line up more movies - for instance, Mulan and Aladdin will soon have their big screen appearances.

But if you fancy twirling around a ballroom, a la Belle, or visiting a sparkling ocean grotto, a la Ariel, these Disney-inspired destinations, according to Zuji Singapore, will make your childhood dreams a reality.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Waitomo Glowworm Caves (New Zealand)

Sha la la la la la, my oh my... Marvel at the magical light display as you float through the lagoon of Glowworm Grotto.

Glow worms light the cave formations creating a serene and romantic ambience. You'll be left speechless in its wake - almost like Ariel.

PHOTOS: ZUJI SINGAPORE

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Neuschwanstein Castle (Bavaria, Germany)

Neuschwanstein was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, also nicknamed the Fairy Tale King.

Perched atop a rocky hill, the castle is surrounded by a breathtaking landscape of majestic mountains and is said to be the inspiration behind Sleeping Beauty's castle.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Duns Castle (Berwickshire, Scotland)

If you want to be like Belle, try Duns Castle. Surrounded by greenery and boasting an ornate decor, the castle dates back to 1320.

We're not sure if you can waltz into the ballroom in a yellow gown, but you can tour the castle and try your hand at falconry and archery, among other activities.

MULAN

The Forbidden City (Beijing, China)

Mulan may have scaled the roof of The Forbidden City in her movie, but this gem in Beijing is best viewed from the ground. Recognised as one of the five most important palaces in the world, The Forbidden City flaunts classical Eastern architecture with intricate carvings.

ALADDIN

Khan el Khalili (Cairo, Egypt)

You may just find Genie's lamp as you wander along Khan el Khalili in the heart of Cairo.

Take in the unique sights and scents as merchants try to sell you their spices and wares. It may not be Agrabah, but it is definitely a dazzling place you never knew.