Travel ideas for all

EXPLORERS' FUN

Exotic adventures with your favourite Disney friends such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy beckon at the new 750-room Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's third hotel, opening on Sunday.

It is Hong Kong's first adventure and leisure-themed hotel, and is filled with art pieces and artefacts such as antique toys, ceremonial items and jewellery from around the world, including Mali, Papua New Guinea, Bali, Costa Rica, Bolivia and the Ivory Coast.

The hotel also boasts four lush themed gardens named after characters in Disney and Pixar movies (Kevin from Up, Little Squirt from Finding Nemo, Hathi, Jr. from The Jungle Book and Rafiki from The Lion King) and featuring the landscapes and cultures of Asia, Oceania, South America and Africa.

Room rates start from $395, and the rooms feature either an open sea view or a landscape view of the gardens.

Guests can also purchase gifts from an incredible selection of exploration-themed memorabilia and go on an immersive dining journey at the new themed restaurants, such as Dragon Wind, World of Color Restaurant and Chart Room Cafe.

The Lego Star Wars Miniland Model Display. PHOTOS: HONG KONG DISNEYLAND, LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT, ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

CELEBRATE STAR WARS

In conjunction with its fifth anniversary, Legoland Malaysia Resort will be hosting the largest Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration in the region.

The Lego Star Wars Days 2017 will run over 34 days and across five weekends, from today to May 31, with a variety of exciting and entertaining activities daily for the family.

Embark on an epic Star Wars scavenger hunt in the resort, train under Master Jedis at the Jedi Academy to master the Force, immerse yourself in epic battles at the largest Lego Star Wars Miniland Model Display exhibit and join the largest Imperial March in the region (May 13 and 14 only).

Admission to the Legoland theme park is $63 for adults and $50 for children and seniors. There is free entry for children dressed in full Star Wars costume.

As a special treat for those visiting the resort, Lego will be launching its latest Lego Star Wars Classic merchandise featuring epic scenes from the movies in South-east Asia ahead of other markets in the first week of next month.

Amari Phuket’s pool. PHOTOS: HONG KONG DISNEYLAND, LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT, ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

PAMPERING MUM

This Mother's Day, treat your special queen to an unforgettable getaway with these holiday packages from Amari hotels and resorts.

For the adventurous mum, consider the Koh Samui Wanderlust Package at Amari Koh Samui, which starts at $685 for three nights in a Superior Garden Wing King room.

Explore the island by taking a self-drive sightseeing tour to find hidden trails and treasures, and spend quality bonding time together over afternoon tea at Voyager Bar and a private Thai dinner on the beach.

The package also includes round-trip transfers from the airport.

For the culture enthusiast mother, try the Phuket Uncovered package, which starts at $870 for three nights in a Superior Ocean Facing room.

It includes a guided tour of Phuket Old Town, a private Thai cooking class and discounts at restaurants, bars and Breeze Spa.