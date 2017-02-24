Travel Revolution hits Marina Bay Sands

From left, Quan Yi Fong, Shane Pow, Chen Biyu and Lee Teng will be at Travel Revolution 2017 - The Event.

Turn your holiday dreams into reality with the latest travel fair in town.

Travel Revolution 2017 - The Event, organised by the Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association (Sotaa) and supported by official card American Express and official travel insurer AIG, will be held from today to Sunday at Marina Bay Sands Level 1 Expo Halls A and B, from 11am to 9.30pm.

Admission is free.

A new addition at the fifth edition of the bi-annual travel fair is Wanderlust Market, a curated marketplace with more than 100 local and overseas artisans showcasing handcrafted goods from fashion accessories and natural beauty products to affordable art and more.

You can also catch Mediacorp artistes like Quan Yi Fong, Shane Pow, Chen Biyu and Lee Teng, who will be talking about their upcoming trips to South Korea, Inner Mongolia, Alaska and Taiwan respectively, as well as Africa and Nordic specialists onstage at i-Weekly Travel Discovery workshops.

Sotaa has also stepped up to guarantee refund of payments not covered by travel insurance in the event of travel agency insolvency.

Said Ms Kay Swee Pin, president of Sotaa: "This 100 per cent holiday protection for certainty and security is the first of its kind in the industry.

"Bookings must be made with appointed travel agencies during the three-day fair."

Learn to swim with the resident mermaid at Cheval Blanc St Barth

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, luxury hotel brand Cheval Blanc has created an enchanting illustrated story book, which will be gifted to all young guests as a way to take some of the holiday excitement home.

Written in English and French, Chasing Cheval Blanc follows characters as they explore the three Cheval Blanc Maisons, from Maldives to St Barth and Courchevel, as they embark on adventures there.

Cheval Blanc aims to excel in extraordinary family experiences at each of their Maisons with exceptional spaces dedicated to children, as well as made-to-measure events and bespoke menus.

PHOTO: MEDIACORP

The littles ones can learn to swim with the help of the resident mermaid at Cheval Blanc St Barth Isle de France, while budding foodies can get hands-on with the Maison's master chefs and learn exciting new skills in a range of culinary workshops at Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives.