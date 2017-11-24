Trips aboard and abroad

PRINCESS CRUISES

The premium international cruise line has announced its new Epic Adventure Cruise from Singapore to Alaska on the 2,600-guest Golden Princess.

Sailing on April 14, the 29-day South-east Asia, Japan and North Pacific Crossing will take guests to 11 ports in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, before crossing the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean en route to Anchorage, Alaska.

Guests can then continue on a 7-day Alaska Grand Adventure from Anchorage, visiting the Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Skagway and Juneau while cruising through Alaska with its ever-changing scenery, from picturesque shores to quaint coastal towns, before arriving in Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada.

While aboard the Golden Princess, enjoy breathtaking views from more than 700 balcony staterooms and extensive dining options with signature dishes designed by award-winning Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

The 29-day trip is from $4,520 a person, while the 7-day Alaska Grand Adventure is an additional $1,160 a person.

TRAFALGAR

The United Kingdom-based tour operator has unveiled four new exclusive VIP after-hours dining experiences within Vatican City that will be available during next year's operating season.

Guests on the Contrasts of Italy, Grand European, Best of Italy & Sicily and Rome Explorer tours - from US$2,095 (S$2,800) a person - will enjoy al fresco dining at Giardino Quadrato (above).

Boasting spectacular views of the cupola of St Peter's Basilica, feasting at the Square Garden is a treat for all your senses.

Before dining, holidaymakers will have the opportunity to view the incredible artefacts at the Gregoriano Profano Museum.

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SINGAPORE NOVENA

The first Courtyard brand hotel in Singapore is part of the Royal Square at Novena, a mixed-use development that has upscale shopping and dining options, offices and medical suites.

With 250 guest rooms, the hotel features a variety of culinary and cocktail delights at its all-day dining restaurant Sky 22 and Urbana, the highest rooftop bar in the Novena district.

The hotel has a special introductory rate from $239 for a one-night stay in a deluxe room from now until March 31.

OCEAN PARK

The Hong Kong theme park with more than 80 attractions will be having its annual Ocean Park Christmas Sensation from Dec 11 until Jan 1.

Headlining this year's celebration is the Mine Train, presented by Samsung Gear VR, the first virtual reality roller coaster in Hong Kong (above).

Another key highlight is the Ocean Park x Pinkoi Festive Marketplace, where you can pick up original accessories and homeware created by Hong Kong designers from Pinkoi.com, Asia's leading online marketplace for designers.

Tickets to Ocean Park are HK$438 (S$75) for those aged 12 and above and HK$219 for children aged three to 11.

LUXURY GOLD

The luxury travel company has launched its new worldwide Luxury Escorted Journeys for next year from US$2,975 (S$4,000) a person.

Visit Croatia's Diocletian's Palace, discover Oslo's majestic fjords, have lunch with an Italian Count or visit the gardens of Alnwick Castle with the Duchess of Northumberland.

From now until Dec 31, enjoy up to 15 per cent off selected itineraries and save up to US$500 a couple for bookings made with Singapore travel agents.