Unwind in Maldives and Mauritius

Ocean-facing hotels The Residence Maldives and The Residence Mauritius are introducing new treatments and wellness offerings designed to appeal to male guests, due to increased demand.

For optimal relaxation, try the Travel Reviver ($440) at the Maldives, a combination of the Heaven Massage which relieves stress-related tension, and a Clarins Skin Facial for Men.

There's also the Facial for Men with Bison-Grass ($203), an energising facial using the renowned medicinal properties of bison-grass extract to remove signs of fatigue, energise cells and tone blood vessels.

In Mauritius, consider the stress-relieving massage treatment Instant Freshness Men's Care by Carita ($167), which begins with a strong deep back massage and a face massage, followed by an intense exfoliation session to eliminate impurities and dead cells.

Rooms at The Residence Maldives start from $865 per night, while rooms at The Residence Mauritius start from $538 per night (half-board).