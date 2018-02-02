Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year long weekend getaways

SRI PANWA

PHOTOS: SRI PANWA,

Spend the festive season in the six-star luxury resort nestled within 16ha of lush tropical surroundings in Phuket, Thailand.

Valid from Feb 14 to 24, the Sri Panwa Valentine's Day package comes with three nights' stay in the penthouse, daily breakfast for two, a private romantic dinner at its Chinese restaurant Baba Chino and a 90-minute aromatic Thai oil massage at the resort's Cool Spa.

Rates start from $5,308.

VANA BELLE

PHOTOS: VANA BELLE KOH SAMUI

Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand is the five-star Koh Samui luxury resort with 80 suites and villas, each featuring a private pool.

It is offering a Chinese New Year package ranging from $882 for a pool suite to $1,350 for an Ocean View Pool Suite. Book by Feb 13 for travel from now until Feb 28 to get a selection of day trips to Koh Tao and Koh Nang Yuan or Angthong National Marine Park, $62 of credit at Vana Spa and daily breakfast at signature Kiree restaurant.

AYANA

Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant.

On Feb 15 and 16, Bali resorts Ayana and Rimba are inviting you to ring in the Year of the Dog with an array of exquisite menus and spectacular performances.

Follow the red lanterns for an evening that intertwines the age-old tradition of barongsai (lion dance) with modern-day DJ sessions, live entertainment and fireworks at Rock Bar Bali's Red Party.

At Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana, let Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant serve you its Roasted Suckling Pig Combination, stewed South African fresh abalone, steamed garoupa and other delicious offerings. The celebratory menu is available from Feb 10 to March 2.

On Feb 15 at sister resort Ayana Resort and Spa, Bali, the Padi Asian Restaurant will have a colourful Asian Spice Buffet that reflects the warmth of Asian hospitality, paired with a live performance by Balinese rindik musicians and a Legong dance.

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

PHOTOS: LEGOLAND

Until Feb 28, the theme park is going all out with a celebration filled with exciting festivities and awesome prizes.

Build the longest Lego Great Wall of China for the Lego Family Building Activity or put your agility skills to the test and see how long you can keep a shuttlecock up in the air in the " jianzi" kicking challenge. On Feb 16 and 17, catch a performance by award-winning lion dance troupe Nam Wah Kangkar Pulai from Johor.

Guests who purchase, upgrade and renew the Annual Pass also stand to win a grand prize of a Nissan Almera. For spending above $16, you will get a Lego Lunar New Year Ang Pow. Or receive a Lego Lunar New Year Dog with a minimum spend of $66.50.

AMARI

PHOTOS: ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

A 20-minute taxi ride from Amari Watergate Bangkok is Wat Leng Noei Yi, the most important Chinese Buddhist temple in the city and which houses 60 Chinese god statues.

The hotel is offering a free upgrade from the Grand Deluxe room at 6,600 baht (S$276) a night to an Executive Club room with a minimum booking of two nights from now until the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Wing Two Bedroom Suite at Amari Phuket, on Patong beach, is the perfect room for those travelling with parents and children.

Until Dec 15, prices for the All Together Family Package start from 11,284 baht a night for the Suite. Families can enjoy free Kids Club activities, dinner for four at Rim Talay Restaurant and round-trip airport transfer.

THE SIAM

PHOTOS: THE SIAM

This Valentine's Day, reconnect with your special someone through a series of wellness workshops and treatments at the Bangkok hotel.

From Feb 14 to 21, guests can join the ThetaHealing (3,500 baht) and Emotional Release Therapy (4,500 baht) sessions by wellness practitioner Rosan Cruz.

The sessions are designed to empower and facilitate the release of negative emotions.

Yoga enthusiasts can also participate in the Kundalini, Yin or Vinyasa classes (3,300 baht) at the outdoor terrace.