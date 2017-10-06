Vegas tourism to recover from attack 'within months'

The attack that left 59 people dead in Las Vegas could impact the tourism capital, but only in the short term, experts said, predicting a full recovery within months.

California State Polytechnic University's hospitality management Associate Professor Neha Singh said there was no doubt the attack would affect the tourism industry, which is vital for the city.

She said: "News like this is devastating and plays on your mind, especially for tourism and decisions that are based on discretionary spending. Any place that sees an event like this will see an impact of people not comfortable to travel there."

Some 43 million people visit the city every year, contributing to the nearly US$60 billion (S$82 billion) in economic activity generated by the tourism sector, showed a study by Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis.

Sunday's attack, experts said, may turn away potential travellers concerned about safety or not keen on partying in a city still reeling from the carnage.

Hotels will have to come up with new security protocols to reassure guests, given the ease with which the gunman, Stephen Paddock, managed to assemble his large arsenal of weapons in his suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Stephen Paddock attacked the crowd from his Mandalay Bay hotel room. PHOTO: AFP

Some experts said while the attack may cast a sombre mood on tourism in the coming months, it is not likely to affect conferences, 22,000 of which are held annually in the city.

They also noted that people are growing numb to such attacks, which become less remarkable as they happen more and more frequently.

The city of Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people at a nightclub last year, enjoyed a record number of tourists that year.

Paris, which had a series of terror attacks in 2015, is also on track to welcome a record number of visitors this year.