Visit the real Wakanda and the most futuristic hotels in this universe

Following the box-office success of Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther, a little town in Wisconsin, US, is now earning superhero status.

According to Hotels.com, searches for Wakanda Park in Menomonie have surged by 55 per cent year on year in the last two months, with fans seeking out the fictional African kingdom depicted in the movie, which also happens to be the most technologically advanced nation in the world.

Holidaymakers making the pilgrimage to Wakanda Park, which has a population of fewer than 20,000, might not find any holographic beads or nanotechnology suits, but at least the destination boasts a waterpark.

Among Hotels.com's recommendations is Best Western Plus Menomonie Inn & Suites (from $148 a night).

Scoring a 9.2 rating from Hotels.com's genuine guest reviews, it is located minutes from Wakanda Park and guests can enjoy its indoor pool and fitness centre.

Located just off North Broadway Street, Hampton Inn & Suites Menomonie-UW Stout (from $143 a night) is just a stone's throw from Wakanda Park.

It may not be as techy as the real deal, but it does offer free Wi-Fi to all its guests.

Then there is Cobblestone Inn & Suites at UW Stout Downtown Menomonie (from $171 a night), located in the heart of Menomonie and less than 10 minutes' drive from Wakanda Park.

It is rated "exceptional", with a score of 9.8 from Hotels.com's reviews.

The future is here to stay

While an actual Wakanda hotel might not be available just yet, fans seeking out the home of King T'Challa aka Black Panther should check out the most futuristic hotels in the universe...

Dream Downtown, New York, US (from $288 a night)

Fully clad in perforated metal, this stunning hotel would fit in well in Wakanda. It is in the trendy Meatpacking District and boasts a large glass-bottom pool, poolside bar and rooftop lounge, which offers dazzling night-time views along with live DJs and cocktails.

Large porthole windows frame views of the city, while the 314 guestrooms are stylish and indulgent. Wi-Fi, flat-screen LED TVs with wireless keyboards and laptop connectivity provide the high-tech edge.

Huis Ten Bosch Henn na Hotel, Sasebo, Japan (from $293 a night)

Henn, meaning "to change" in Japanese, is a futuristic hotel where guests will meet robots - lots of them.

From the multilingual robotic dinosaurs at the check-in desk to the robotic arm that stores guests' luggage, or the robot porters who deliver the bags to the rooms, guests will find themselves submerged in this ultra technological world. A perfect break after a day wandering the Huis Ten Bosch theme park where the hotel resides in.

Hotel Puerta America, Madrid, Spain (from $157 a night)

The design of this hotel is seriously sci-fi. As guests lie on the bed and stare at the slick ceiling, they may have the sensation of floating in space.

The rooms, designed by Pritzker Prize winners including French architect Jean Nouvel, will make guests feel a step closer to outer space without leaving Earth.

Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (from $193 a night)

Nothing embodies futuristic advancement like an island created by humans. Dominating the human-made Yas Island is the epitome of Abu Dhabi elegance - the Yas Hotel. Sleek curves and LED lights make up the incredible canopy of changing colours. One of the hotel's main highlights is the ability to watch race cars zoom by on the Yas Marina Formula 1 Circuit.